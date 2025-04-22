Packers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Jordan Love gets what Rodgers didn't

For years, the Green Bay Packers were seemingly operating in spite of former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Namely, despite the cast of great receivers who played in the Frozen Tundra, the Packers front office quite literally never selected a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft. With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, though, the Packers seem like they could give Jordan Love the gift they refused to entertain for his predecessor.

Josh Jacobs opined early in the offseason that Green Bay needed a No. 1 receiver. While the Packers have invested in the position with players like Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs through the draft, they haven't found the Davante Adams type. Part of that is because they still haven't selected a first-rounder at the position, part of it is luck, but the facts remain that Love needs such a player and Brian Gutekunst now has the opportunity to give him that.

Of course, Gutekunst has other concerns in building up the Packers roster. The Jaire Alexander saga and other departures leave questions at corner, the defensive front needs some more juice and depth, and then Green Bay feels like they're almost always tinkering on the offensive line.

The Packers can do right by Jordan Love, fill their needs, and look even more like a contender if they follow the plan set forth in this final 7-round 2025 mock draft for Green Bay.

Round 1, Pick 23 - WR Matthew Golden, Texas

Matthew Golden's stock was already on the rise before he set the fastest 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine. That's something that feels like it's getting lost in the conversation with the Texas wide receiver, but the 6-foot, 195-pounder put enough on tape to likely be a Top 50 pick without that 40 time. With that, the possibilities open up even more. But what's clear from the total package is how he could be the elite target the Packers offense needs to develop more stability in the passing game.

While the high-end speed might not be jumping off the film, it works well with his traits winning off the line against any type of coverage, making guys miss after the catch, and tracking the ball extremely well with great body control. Golden can win in so many different ways, which is really what Green Bay is lacking overall in their receiving corps. Tetairoa McMillan would be an option too if available, and the same is true for Emeka Egbuka. But I'd take Golden over Egbuka in this spot for the Packers.

Round 2, Pick 54 - CB Darien Porter, Iowa State

I'll be the first to admit that I'm enamored with Darien Porter because of his athletic prowess and background. At the same time, the history of the Packers at the position says they might be too. The Iowa State product might be the most complete athlete in the draft class, which is somewhat explained by the fact that he was a receiver who converted to cornerback and immediately shined with one of the best coverage grades, per PFF, in college football last year.

There should be absolutely no doubt about Porter's physical ability at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds with freakish athleticism, length and explosiveness. The drawback is that he's still new to the position, which could make the technical transition to the NFL a bit rocky at times. At the end of the day, though, Green Bay has long been willing to bet on traits and no one has traits that even really compare to Porter, especially outside of the Top 50 picks.

Round 3, Pick 87 - EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Jeff Hafley's influence on the defense presented a weird dichotomy in year one. The defense undeniably improved over Hafley, which is great. However, the defense also seemed to have some square pegs in round holes with a schematic shift from a 3-4 to a 4-3 alignment. The edge was where we saw that the most with virtually everyone except Rashan Gary struggling with that transition. So, someone like Jack Sawyer would slot nicely right into that rotation to help stabilize matters.

Sawyer's motor is among the best at his position in this year's EDGE class but he's not just a try-hard. He's explosive off the line and displays real power generated from that in his 260-pound frame. There are some questions about the polish on his pass-rush moves right now but the tools are there while also being a stout run defender. As part of a rotation to where he can work in where he's at his best, I love the way Sawyer fits in the Packers defense given their needs.

Round 4, Pick 124 - DL Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech

Speaking of needing a little more juice, that's what you'd love to see up the middle on defense, something that Aeneas Peebles can answer the call on. Based on his talent and productivity as an interior rusher, he'd be an easy Top 100 pick. However, he's undersized in every sense with shorter arms on a 6-foot-1, 290-pound frame. Even still, I'm always a fan of betting on tools, especially at a position where Green Bay doesn't have dire needs but could use situational help. Peebles fits the mold of a player who can help in that capacity.

Round 5, Pick 159 - OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida

The Packers aren't looking for a surefire starter on the offensive line but depth has been necessary for them and the organization understands the importance. Getting Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson to develop in such a role is perfect. His football IQ is evident on every snap with patient hands and footwork, despite perhaps being a somewhat limited athlete. However, if Green Bay can simply look at him as a swing tackle or a piece to shuffle with in case of injuries, the Florida product would be an ideal fit.

Round 6, Pick 198 - CB Zah Frazier, UTSA

Zah Frazier has the potential to be a hidden gem in the 2025 NFL Draft class and the Packers should jump at that as they aim to add to the cornerback group. At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, you have to love the length and frame he displays, in addition to recording six interceptions and eight forced imcompletions at UTSA last season. There's need for refinement in his technique, particularly with his turns and eyes, but the tools and ball skills are undeniable, especially for a sixth-round pick.

Round 7, Pick 237 - LB Jay Higgins, Iowa

Green Bay isn't looking at linebacker as a spot where they need to draft an immediate starter. If they can find value with a situational player, though, that could be a steal for their depth. Jay Higgins can be that in the middle of the field in coverage situations. When dropping back, he allowed just a 57.2 passer rating when targeted for Iowa last season and he's incredibly savvy. The issue is that he's undersized at 6-foot-2, 232 pounds and is far from an elite athlete. In the seventh round, you can afford to take a flier on college production, though, and the Packers would be wise to in this spot.

Round 7, Pick 250 - OT Hollin Pierce, Rutgers

Sometimes, you've just got to buy a lottery ticket because you never know. Hollin Pierce could be that for the Packers. He walked on at Rutgers to begin his career but became one of the best tackles in college football last season. His frame alone at 6-foot-8, 344 pounds is intriguing but his work and development to become the player he is makes him even more enticing as a project. There will always be some worries with technical issues because of size, specifically with his pad level, but drafting this type of physical specimen with legitimate talent at the 250th pick is always worthwhile.

Full final Packers NFL Mock Draft recap

Round, Pick Packers Selection 1.23 Matthew Golden (WR, Texas) 2.54 Darien Porter (CB, Iowa State) 3.87 Jack Sawyer (EDGE, Ohio State 4.124 Aeneas Peebles (DT, Virginia Tech) 5.159 Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (OT, Florida) 6.198 Zah Frazier (CB, UTSA) 7.237 Jay Higgins (LB, Iowa) 7.250 Hollin Pierce (OT, Rutgers)

While getting Love a receiver to be a No. 1 by selecting Golden in the first round is crucial for the Packers, they also don't need to double down on the position. The issue isn't the depth — it's the lack of a No. 1-type target. Golden can be that player and the group behind him is exceptionally solid.

That idea changes, however, at positions like cornerback and offensive line. In the secondary, especially if Alexander is on his way out, Green Bay desperately needs to add more depth and talent to that group, so addressing it early and late in the draft makes a ton of sense. Meanwhile, Gutekunst and the Packers brass have never been shy about hoarding offensive linemen and they continue to do just that with two Day 3 fliers to develop.

All in all, though, particularly the first three selections would vault the Packers inarguably in the thick of the NFC North race, perhaps even more strongly than a year ago. If a team can accomplish that in one draft, that's a massive victory — and Green Bay drafting like this would go down as just that.