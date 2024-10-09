First real Russell Wilson trade destination emerges with latest report
By John Buhler
If the Pittsburgh Steelers end up picking Justin Fields over Russell Wilson for the rest of the season, then what? Wilson has not played in the Steelers' first three games of the year. He was ruled out of Week 1 vs. Fields' hometown Atlanta Falcons minutes before kickoff due to a nagging calf injury he suffered very late into the preseason. Pittsburgh won its first three games, but has lost two in a row.
Wilson's situation in Pittsburgh was discussed in a conversation between ESPN colleagues Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. They believe if Wilson is healthy enough to play and the Steelers still pick Fields over him that he could request a trade. Truth be told, Wilson is playing on a veteran's minimum salary. There is a chance he may be outright released. He may not be a great teammate as a backup.
The one team Fowler and Graziano tied Wilson to if he were to leave Pittsburgh would happen to be the Las Vegas Raiders. The Silver and Black were one of the teams Wilson had listed as a possible destination this past offseason before the Denver Broncos released him and he winded up in Pittsburgh. The Raiders have only been so-so with Gardner Minshew II as their starting quarterback.
It might only be for a cup of coffee this season, but do not be shocked if Wilson is on the move again.
Russell Wilson's next NFL team might be back over in the AFC West
To be totally transparent, I never bought into Wilson being a difference maker in Pittsburgh. I get the idea of bringing him in for next to nothing after he failed miserably with the Broncos, but this is so over for him. The last few years have done irreparable damage to his once-perfect image. I would not put him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, especially with their being more deserving quarterbacks.
Pittsburgh needs to go with Fields the rest of the way. He is a flawed player too, but he at least gives the Steelers offense the threat of mobility. The passing game is not getting there, but the ground game was always going to be the bread and butter in an Arthur Smith-led attack. As far as if the Raiders are a good fit for Wilson, I remain skeptical there. The team is wacky, so it just might work.
Ultimately, even if Wilson were to go to the Raiders, it would only be for this season. I would venture to guess that Las Vegas will prioritize drafting a quarterback inside the top 10 next spring. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders may be the favorite in the clubhouse, but I think Alabama's Jalen Milroe or Miami's Cam Ward could work. Texas' Quinn Ewers is too brittle, while Georgia's Carson Beck will be taken.
Wilson being traded to the Raiders would be newsworthy, but he will not make any difference there.