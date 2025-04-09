There’s only one fix to UNC’s Ian Jackson transfer portal heartbreak

North Carolina fans want nothing more than Ian Jackson to depart for the NBA Draft. He’s predicted to be a second-round pick, which may halt his NBA dreams for a season. But Tar Heels fans can’t stomach watching him tear up college basketball for another program.

The way college basketball is trending, it’s very likely that if he forego’s the NBA Draft for another season of college ball, he could end up on a team that actually knows how to utilize his skill set. That said, the chance to play in the NBA right now, might just be too good to pass up.

It will probably be the only thing Tar Heels fans can deal with to keep from feeling hatred toward Jackson as he potentially looks for a new college to star at. I don’t think Jackson should go to the NBA, but I could see why he might take that chance.

Ian Jackson should return to school for a season to show Hubert Davis, North Carolina to rub it in their faces

Jackson’s decision will probably come down to his draft evaluation. I’m sure he wants to be a first-round selection and that feels like a stretch for this year. He didn’t get the benefit of an NCAA Tournament run as the Tar Heels didn’t make it past the first round.

If Jackson transfers to another school, he’d probably end up on a team that will have a much better season than UNC had and land with a coach that can better utilize him. He was one of the best players on the roster, yet he only started a third of the games.

I think that’s also why his draft stock isn’t as high as it could be. He has a smaller sample size. If he ultimately got drafted in the second round and ended up with a team like Phoenix, which FanSided predicted he could land at, it wouldn’t be a bad move.

I also think he’d be a player that would get extensive time in the G-league before he is unleashed full time in the NBA. Why not just transfer and guarantee the exposure along with the development?

It would end up being the best way to get back at UNC. Not because there’s any ill will, but to prove he was worthy of being a key player in the lineup all along. That said, there’s no guarantee he ends up having a better professional career if he waits another year or two to develop.

Either way, I know Tar Heels fans are hoping they don’t have to deal with him in college next season.