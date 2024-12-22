Football fans ready to riot after league includes ads on NFL redzone: Best memes and tweets

Football fans ready to riot after league includes ads on NFL redzone: Best memes, tweets
It’s the end of an NFL Redzone era, football fans never anticipated. NFL Redzone is no longer seven hours of commercial-free football. Just seven hours of NFL football. And yes, you have every right to be mad.
It all started last week when ads started popping up during the seven-hour stretch of NFL Sunday games on NFL Redzone. It prompted several fans to cause an uproar because they were expecting commercial-free, uninterrupted coverage of every active game.
Well this week, they were greeted with Scott Hanson once again to kickoff NFL Sunday. Only this week, he didn’t say seven hours of commercial-free football. Just seven hours of football. And the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, had a field day with it.
Football fans waited on the edge of their seat during Scott Hanson's routine introduction to another week of NFL redzone. Was he going to say commercial-free or not. Well, it was an anticlimatic moment when he didn't say commercial free.
It confirmed all the horrible rumors and speculation to be true. Redzone would no longer be commercial free.
What has happened to the game we love. What made redzone better than regular tv was not just watching multiple games, but avoiding commercial interruptions. You get to be in the know and never have to worry about missing a play.
What a shame redzone took that away from us.
Ryan Knows Ball on the X platform. He also knows how to relate with fans. Because he isn't the only one ready to raid the NFL Redzone HQ because of commercial-free football being yanked away from them.
Raiding the facility probably wouldn't solve anything. But hey, at least you'd feel like you did something to make you feel better about it.
Football fans should've expect advertisements on redzone at some point. Nonetheless, starting the 2025 season with such a policy in play would've made more sense.