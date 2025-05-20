Forgotten Chargers breakout star is teamless as camp approaches

With Jim Harbaugh running the show and a lack of weapons outside of Ladd McConkey for Justin Herbert to throw to, Los Angeles Chargers fans knew that the running game would be relied on heavily in the 2024 NFL season. J.K. Dobbins took advantage of the opportunity the Chargers gave him and had a career year, but despite that, he somehow remains a free agent more than three months after the 2024 campaign ended.

Dobbins displayed immense potential with the Baltimore Ravens, but struggled mightily to stay on the field. After playing in 15 games in his rookie season, Dobbins combined to play nine games over the next three years before hitting free agency.

The Chargers took a chance on him, giving him a one-year deal ahead of the 2025 season, reuniting him with former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman in the process. Dobbins played well, but again, he remains on the open market. That should really change sooner rather than later.

J.K. Dobbins is still a free agent for reasons that are hard to come up with

In 13 games for the Chargers, Dobbins had 905 rushing yards on 195 attempts, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and nine touchdowns on the ground. He even tacked on 32 receptions and 153 yards in the air. He wound up being the Comeback Player of the Year runner-up, putting together this outstanding season after being limited to just one game in the previous season.

I can't speak to the kind of contract Dobbins is seeking, but it better be something truly ridiculous for him to still be unemployed this late into the offseason.

When healthy, Dobbins has been nothing but an efficient rusher at the NFL level. He averaged a shade under six yards per carry during his Ravens tenure, and had over 900 yards this past season with the Chargers despite missing four games. At just 26 years of age, if he can stay healthy, he might even have more room to go.

His injury history is concerning, but due to that, it's hard to believe Dobbins is looking for an outrageous contract. You're trying to tell me no team could use him on a respectable one or two-year deal? The running back position has been undervalued for quite some time, but a player with Dobbins' ability is valuable.

The Chargers are unlikely to bring him back after signing Najee Harris and using a first-round pick on Omarion Hampton, but Dobbins will hopefully find himself a suitor soon. His play certainly warrants one.