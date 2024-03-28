J.K. Dobbins eyeing reunion with former OC on recent free agent visit
Shortly after being cleared to resume football activities, running back J.K. Dobbins is set to make an intriguing free agent visit, potentially reuniting him with former offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
By Lior Lampert
The Baltimore Ravens signing four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry this offseason all but closed the door on 2020 second-round pick J.K. Dobbins returning to the team. However, Dobbins’ ties to the Ravens appear to be factoring into his most recent free agency visit.
Dobbins will reportedly meet with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, his agency (LAA Sports) told ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Schefter points out that Dobbins, who is coming off a torn Achilles injury he suffered in Week 1 of the 2023 regular season, joining the Chargers would reunite the running back with his former offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, “for whom he averaged 5.8 yards per carry in Baltimore.”
J.K. Dobbins visits Chargers, fueling potential reunion with former OC
After an impressive rookie season that saw Dobbins average 6.0 yards per attempt on 134 carries, he looked like the ideal complimentary backfield option alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson and a perfect fit in Roman’s offensive scheme before a slew of injuries derailed his career, including a torn ACL in 2021 and a torn Achilles tendon this past season.
Roman was named the offensive coordinator of Jim Harbaugh’s staff in Los Angeles this offseason, so there could be a sense of Déjà vu for the former Ravens tailback, potentially reuniting with his former play-caller and the younger brother of his previous head coach.
While no deal is imminent, Dobbins has been medically cleared to resume football activities by Dr. Neal ElAttrache earlier this week, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The timing of the news is noteworthy, with the Chargers likely feeling more comfortable signing the oft-injured back knowing this information, so the arranged meeting between the two sides shortly after the news comes as no surprise.
Could Dobbins and Roman be eyeing a reunion in L.A.? It would not be the first time we see a player follow in the footsteps of a former coach on his next venture, as evidenced by Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith bringing Cordarrelle Patterson with him this offseason.