Forgotten Cowboys star isn't even on NFL teams radars at age of 31

La'el Collins was once viewed as the future of the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line. Yet, since the 2022 regular season, he hasn’t taken a single NFL snap. For Cowboys fans who watched him develop from an undrafted rookie into a trusted starter, his absence from the NFL is strange. The story of La'el Collins is a lesson in how unforgiving the league can be, even for proven talent.

La'el Collins' Cowboys legacy

Collins joined the Cowboys in 2015 as an undrafted free agent after a standout career at LSU. Many saw him as a first-round talent, but off-field issues kept teams away. Dallas took a calculated risk and saw it pay off. Collins quickly earned a starting job, lining up at both left guard and right tackle over six seasons in Dallas.

He became a linchpin for an offensive line that protected quarterbacks and powered one of the league’s most effective running games. For the better part of the mid to late 2010s, the Cowboys boasted one of, if not the best, offensive lines in the league.

When healthy, Collins rarely missed a snap. From 2017-19, Collins missed just one game. His durability and versatility made him a core piece for Dallas and he signed a five-year, $50 million extension in 2019. Collins was handed a five-game suspension in '21 for bypassing a drug test.

Injuries and challenges

Collins’ fortunes changed fast after leaving Big D. He signed with Cincinnati in 2022, but suffered a severe knee injury, tearing his ACL and MCL, in Week 16. Collins opened the ’23 campaign on the reserve/PUP list and never suited up for the Bengals again.

Repeated injuries, including earlier toe and neck issues, began to further hamper his career. Even after recovering and passing physicals in 2024, questions lingered about whether Collins could regain his old form.

Statistical Breakdown: 2022-2024

Games Played Since 2022: 0

2022 Snap Count: Last recorded NFL snaps in Week 16, 2022

2023-Present: No regular season appearances; released by Bengals, briefly signed by the Bills, but did not make the final roster

The lack of snaps and updated performance metrics makes it hard for teams to judge Collins’ current ability and status. With no tape since 2022, his once-reliable profile is now a question mark.

Why La'el Collins remains without a team in 2025

Collins’ struggles to land a roster spot reflect a tough reality for veteran linemen. In early 2024, the Buffalo Bills brought him in on a one-year deal, hoping for experienced depth. Collins never made it to the regular season with the Bills. Dallas also considered another reunion but passed. When the team that gave you a chance to begin your career passes on bringing a player back, it’s a bad sign.

NFL teams value health and recent production more than anything else on the offensive line. At 31, with a history of major lower extremity injuries, Collins faces an uphill battle. Having not played in two and a half years is also something that could make most teams pass for younger, healthier options.

He’s not alone. Several veteran tackles have watched their careers stall due to injury or age. Teams are always looking for younger, cheaper prospects and looking to fill backup roles with fully healthy players, especially if they are over the age of 30. As of May 2025, Collins remains a free agent, emblematic of a market that rarely looks back once durability is in question.

What’s next for La'el Collins?

Collins’ NFL journey is at a crossroads. He could see interest as a practice-squad veteran if injuries pile up elsewhere. Or maybe coaching is in Collons’ future, given his experience and leadership. However, unless Collins can prove he can stay healthy, a return to the field seems unlikely.

La'el Collins’ story is a classic NFL tale of a player rising from undrafted status to become a Cowboys mainstay, only to see injuries derail a once-steady career. As of now, Collins remains off the radar of seemingly every NFL team, which is a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in pro sports. For Cowboys fans, Collins will always be part of the team’s recent legacy, even as his days on the field seem to be done.