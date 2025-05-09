Former Braves postseason hero turns on team after unsurprising release

At one point Eddie Rosario was Eddie Money for the Atlanta Braves. He was part of the 2021 team that won Atlanta its first World Series championship in 26 years. Rosario was traded over to the Braves for the idea of Pablo Sandoval and his Kung Fu Panda head in a deal with Cleveland at the deadline. Rosario won NLCS MVP for his brilliant heroics vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers that season.

Flash forward to right here, right now, and who is laughing now? Apparently, it is Rosario in calling the Braves clowns for designating him for assignment after another huge, embarrassing failure for him at the plate. It was a borderline fireable offense for Braves manager Brian Snitker to have Rosario's broken bat pinch-hit for the white-hot Eli White. Of course, Rosario did nothing at the plate for Atlanta.

So, after taking three of four at home vs. the Cincinnati Reds, outside of the Rosario/Snitker masterpiece nobody in their right mind thought was a good idea, Rosario will have to find a new place to play. They would rather recall utility infielder Luke Williams and his Mendoza Line batting average than live in the past with Eddie Money anymore. Two tickets to paradise are one seat on a Greyhound.

Atlanta could be one game over .500 now if Snitker would have just let White hit instead of Rosario.

The #Braves today selected INF Luke Williams to the major league roster and designated OF Eddie Rosario for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 9, 2025

This has to be one of the greatest self-owns of all time. This clown en un payaso, mis amigos.

Lol is Eddie mad he got DFA’d??? pic.twitter.com/GTQ4hjGJAe — SportsTalkATL Alex (@GeauxSportsTalk) May 9, 2025

The Braves better not be clowning around, as they have to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The Eddie Rosario failed experiment should galvanize the Atlanta Braves

It is not how you start, but how you finish. Baseball is not as much of a what have you done for me lately league as it probably should be. This is due in large part to the MLBPA being strong and powerful, meaning players get fully guaranteed contracts and what have you. If this were the NFL, the Anthony Rendons and Kris Bryants of the world would have both been released so very long ago.

That being said, Atlanta is actually playing better baseball of late. Unless they are facing the Dodgers, I like their chances most nights. They have been so hard to beat at home, as they continue their climb out of what was once an 0-7 hole. If they do end up qualifying for the postseason, they will be the first team in baseball history to do so after such an atrocious start. You must take things one day at a time.

However, how much better would Braves Country be feeling about this team heading into the road trip to Pittsburgh with a four-game sweep of the Reds at home? That could have been a possibility if Snitker just let a guy who was actively earning his keep in White hit for himself! Baseball is a game of strategy, but you have to have better instincts than throwing the worst player in baseball into the fire.

Just like Kyle Pitts for the Atlanta Falcons, Rosario has not been all that good since the 2021 season.