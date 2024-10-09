Former Browns QB has Deshaun Watson conspiracy theory that implicates powerful people
It seems like every week, Deshaun Watson manages to find a new rock-bottom as starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. The latest lowlight: going 15-28 for just 125 yards while being sacked seven times in a 34-13 blowout loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 5.
And yet, despite how bad things have gotten — and despite a perfectly capable backup on the roster in Jameis Winston — Cleveland doesn't seem interested in making a change at QB any time soon. Coach Kevin Stefanski casually rejected the notion not once but twice over the last few days. Watson himself insists he has no idea what everyone's talking about. It's as though the reality everyone else is watching and the reality inside the Browns' building are diametrically opposed, and it's enough to make you wonder just what in the world is going on.
At least one former Browns QB thinks he has the answer to that question, and it doesn't reflect very well on any member of the team's leadership structure.
Brady Quinn hints at who's really calling the shots with the Browns
Brady Quinn hasn't bene a member of the Browns organization since way back in 2009, three yeras before owner Jimmy Haslam bought the team. But according to him, it doesn't take any inside information to realize that the decision to continue starting Watson goes well beyond Stefanski or any other member of Cleveland's coaching staff.
"The reality is whoever is making that decision (and I think it's pretty clear it's not Kevin Stefanski) to keep Deshaun Watson in there is only holding back the Cleveland Browns," Quinn said in an interview on Wednesday.
It's tough to disagree with any of Quinn's assertions there, either about the state of Watson's play or about just why he continues to start for Cleveland. Haslam and GM Andrew Berry spearheaded the effort to land Watson in a trade back in the spring of 2022, and both are still in their same positions. They have every reason, reputationally and personally, to remain invested in Watson eventually panning out, and that's not even getting into the guaranteed money remaining on Watson's massive contract.
At this point, we'd just appreciate a little honesty out of Cleveland. It couldn't be more obvious that, if you removed the name on the back of the jersey and the associated contract, Watson would be nowhere near the starting job right now. The fact that he still is clearly has nothing to do with anything happening on the field, or anything under Stefanski's control; Stefanski wasn't the one who made the decision to target Watson, nor was he the one who decided to give up three first-round picks and pay the QB $230 million. Just be honest about the factors at play here, and stop insulting our intelligence. It'll make the losses go down much smoother.