Former Cowboys back up making case for NFL return with breakout UFL campaign

As the Dallas Cowboys begin to ramp up toward the 2025 campaign, one of their former players has been making an argument for a return to the NFL playing spring ball in the UFL. Former Cowboys reserve wide receiver, Malik Turner, spent two years in Big D and even suited up for 14 games in 2021. Over the past few months Turner has built a potential case for an NFL team to bring him back into to the fold after a breakout season in the UFL.

Turner played in all 10 games for the Michigan Panthers this year, caught 40 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns, which was tied for third most in the league. Over the weekend, Turner helped his Panthers secure a victory in the UFL Conference Finals over the Birmingham Stallions, 44-29. Turner had six catches , on seven targets, for 99 yards and a TD. That win helped the Panthers advance to the UFL Championship Game this Saturday, June 14.

Besides having professional football pretty much year-round with the UFL, this league also offers an opportunity for players to build a resume in hopes of making it to the big show. Then in the case of players like Turner, putting together some good film in the UFL could help catapult the back onto the NFL’s radar.

The Cowboys still need another playmaker and Malik Turner could be worth a look

Another big performance in the title game in primetime this Saturday would certainly help Turner’s case for at least getting a look from NFL squads. It would be the perfect way to cap off a successful run in the UFL. Turner played for four NFL teams from 2018-22, which included Seattle, Dallas and San Francisco. His best year came in ’19 when Turner played in 15 games, catching 15 passes for 245 yards and a TD.