UFL Power Rankings: Which prospects are future NFL stars?

The United Football League season is quickly coming to an end, and there’s several players that have already staked their claim for potential NFL stardom. OK, we’ll pump the brakes on the hyperbole, but there are quite a few standouts that could make the leap to the NFL.

There hasn’t been a superstar made in the NFL from the UFL, but one player that stands out is KaVontae Turpin, who’s established himself as a special teams specialist and utility player for the Cowboys. Could this UFL season produce a few more? Here’s a power rankings of the top UFL prospects that could turn NFL.

Ranking the top 5 players that could burst onto NFL scene

5) Chris Rowland, DC Defenders

Chris Rowland is a return specialist and receiver for the Defenders. I think he can be a player that, like Turpin, becomes a return guy in the NFL with a shot to be a reserve receiver. If he does well enough in a preseason type setting, he could end up being a depth receiver. The only problem with that is, teams are more likely to take a chance on a guy out of college rather than a UFL player.

That said, Rowland leads the UFL with 1,100 all-purpose yards, which means he could perk up some NFL GMs ears, specifically teams like the Cleveland Browns that don’t have nearly as many playmakers as some of their other opponents.

4) Willie Taylor III, Arlington Renegades

What makes Willie Taylor III intriguing is he’s an EDGE rusher that’s producing at a solid rate. He’s got 23 tackles, but is second in the UFL in sacks with seven. Again, not eye-popping numbers considering this is semi-pro football. But, depth is key for teams and with the draft out the way, what better player to turn to than one already in condition.

I think he’s an exciting prospect because teams like the Detroit Lions need an EDGE rusher. But he’d be a player that could benefit from a lesser role at first, get used to the NFL speed, then get a chance to shine. He needs to be in a system that won’t rely on him as a primary EDGE rusher, rather a complement.

3) Bryce Perkins, Michigan Panthers

Bryce Perkins is third in FOX Sports’ MVP power rankings and third on my list. Quarterbacks are the easiest to say they could make the leap because they impact the game the most, but it’s also hard because they’re playing against lesser competition, so their numbers could be more inflated than not.

This season, Perkins is fourth in the UFL with 1,342 passing yards and tied for second with nine passing touchdowns. I think for a player to really be considered a top prospect ready for the NFL jump, they’d need better numbers, but he has one of the best stats of any QB in the UFL this year. He’s also thrown just two interceptions. He’s a player that maybe could get a backup chance, practice squad at best.

2) Jordan Ta’amu, DC Defenders

Jordan Ta’amu is having the best season of any player in the UFL, but he’s a vet in the league and has floated around practice squads in the NFL. I would like to see his numbers better for him to be the top player to consider, but he’s having a strong season.

He’s thrown for 2,153 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions with the Defenders. I think if he can’t get into the NFL, it will be harder for any other quarterback to get in too. That said, there’s a market for quarterbacks to revive their careers. If a team like San Francisco or Minnesota wants to take a chance on an unknown, they could grab a UFL player and possibly turn them into a solid backup.

1) Luis Perez, Arlington Renegades

If there’s one player that deserves a shot, it’s Luis Perez. He’s throwing for nearly 2,300 yards this year, tops in the UFL, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Yes, ball security is an issue for him with the most interceptions of any quarterback on this list.

That said, it’s something to be said to be leading the league in passing yards over Ta’amu. I think like Ta’amu, he’s a player that could float around practice squads with an outside chance to make a roster. It would be tough, but there’s a quarterback market for players that have just enough potential to consider.

Perez is a player that you would have to consider has an outside chance at reaching the NFL again. Much like Ta'amu, Perez spent some time in the NFL on the practice squads of the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Chargers. Again, he needs a system that would develop him the right way. He needs to be with a contender that already has a franchise quarterback that could mentor him to become a future starter.

It will be tough, but in my eyes, Perez has the best shot to breakthrough into the NFL. Maybe an NFL executive would prefer a player like Ta’amu who has been in the NFL before, but if that’s off the table, Perez is my candidate to have the most potential to have a shot at the NFL.