Former Eagles star risks jinx of the century by celebrating Super Bowl LIX way too early
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the first half of Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, running into halftime with a 24-0 lead. Saquon Barkley has been held in check, but the Chiefs' offense looked hapless against this stout Philly defense.
That said, it's 30 minutes of a 60-minute football game, and this Chiefs team has a talent for comebacks. Patrick Mahomes is a 10th-level football wizard and it's hard to imagine Kansas City being held in check the entire game.
Philadelphia cannot let up. It's way too early to celebrate. Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo are masters of adjustments, and this Eagles team knows all too well what the Chiefs are capable of with their backs against the wall.
One former Eagle, however, is ready to start the parade. LeSean "Shady" McCoy took to X to pronounce the Chiefs dead and celebrate another Philly Super Bowl. That just feels destined to blow up in his face. That sort of cosmic temptation is dangerous...
LeSean McCoy does his best to jinx Eagles after dominant start against Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX
"Shady" has earned the right to talk smack online. He's one of the all-time greats in Philly and he's clearly psyched to see his former team performing so well on the national stage.
That said... can we not? We don't need to tempt fate like this. The Chiefs have felt the hands of the football gods on their side of the scale before, and that's without one of the more blatant jinxes in NFL history. You cannot pronounce Mahomes and the Chiefs "over" until the final buzzer sounds on the fourth quarter and Kansas City has fewer points than the opponent.
Philly's offense has quietly been held in check, for the most part. Jalen Hurts has delivered a few nice throws under pressure, but the run game — McCoy's area of expertise — has been as quiet as it's been in month. The Chiefs are stuffing the box and showing Barkley a ton of bodies at the line of scrimmage. If Kansas City can stack a few stops and pick up a few positive drives on the other end, the momentum of this game can swing in a jiffy.
A lot of Philly fans are getting ready to climb greased light poles right now. You couldn't draw up a more promising start to this game. When it comes to charting the course of NFL history, though, we know wild things can unfold on the Super Bowl stage. This Chiefs team has been behind more than a few stunning comebacks. Let's hold off on the celebratory tweets for a couple more quarters.