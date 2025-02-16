Former Kentucky stars deserve so much better than John Calipari's meltdown
By Mark Powell
The Arkansas Razorbacks fell to No. 8-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday night. Arkansas sits squarely on the bubble, and every result matters. Given the amount of money Calipari is making in Fayetteville, and the recruiting and transfer class he brought with him, Arkansas fans are expecting to make the NCAA Tournament. Should they whiff in a crowded SEC, Calipari will not hear the end of it from Razorbacks or Kentucky Wildcats fans.
The heat is turned up on Calipari and his players. Former Kentuky players DJ Wagner, Adou Thiero, Zvonimir Ivisic, Kareem Watkins, and commits Boogie Fland, Karter Knox, and Billy Richmond all followed Cal, and would do so to the ends of the earth. He owes them, and not the other way around. Yet, following the tough loss to the Aggies, Calipari turned on those same former Wildcats.
Former Kentucky players deserve better than being thrown under the bus by John Calipari
“Normally, you are what your record says you are,” Calipari said. “But in this league [SEC] … you just got to get it going at the right time, and I thought we did. Alabama’s really good, too, this team (Texas A&M) is really good. Guess what? We had a chance to beat both of them, but we didn’t. And for us to bust through, we’re going to have to beat somebody.”
Had Calipari left the podium after that statement, he would've been fine. Unfortunately, Cal vented, and what came out of his mouth was less than ideal.
“I wanted to make sure they weren’t happy we’re going to be OK. No. If we’d won that game, we’re in the tournament. … SO IT’S NOT OK TO SAY WE’LL BE ALL RIGHT! Now, we’re going to have to go get somebody else," Calipari said (all caps meant to signify yelling). “But I didn’t wanna put that on them, because I’ve got some guys that are a little bit fragile … but when you’re losing some games, or you’re not playing well, that happens.”
Who exactly is the fragile one? Your players aren't the ones yelling at the podium, Cal.
Calipari surely did not mean to take his players down with him, but coaches are often too quick to deflect blame, rather than take it on themselves. If Arkansas fails to reach the tournament this season, that will not be a stain on the players' resume, but rather Calipari's, as it should be.