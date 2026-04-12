Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia was greater threat to Augusta than Jason Kelce

Much has been made of the tiktok-ification of the 2026 Masters. While I'm here to reassure you that, no, Jason Kelce's brief appearance at Augusta will not ruin its allure, the same cannot be said of Sergio Garcia. The former Masters champion — yes, he won this event back in 2017 in case you forgot like I did — had a rough final round on Sunday. Sergio broke his driver after slamming in frustration, and then proceeded to carry Jon Rahm's bag while his caddie tended to a bunker.

All of that happened in pretty quick succession, which leaves me to wonder: Would Pat McAfee doing a cannonball into the water really have been worse? It's a serious question, because one of those incidents can grow the game, while the other makes more casual golf viewers like myself back away.

Why golf fans treat The Masters like a sacred event

The Masters - Par Three Contest | Hector Vivas/GettyImages

The Masters is one of one. I get that. The concessions are priced fairly. The guest list is incredibly exclusive, to the point that fans must enter a lottery to have a realistic chance at getting a ticket. Those who actually live in Augusta often rent out their driveways as makeshift parking lots. As a former Augusta resident myself, the closest I've come to attending The Masters was helping clean the side-streets in our yearly attempt to look like a normal city. Augusta is deeply flawed — and that includes the golf course.

Yet, there is something to living in the past and ignoring reality. Every year, The Masters serves as a reminder that spring and summer are around the corner. Some might consider MLB's Opening Day as the first sign that better days are ahead of us, but The Masters typically has great weather and provides a bond with nature in the form of bird noises. What else could you want?

But living in the past comes with its own set of expectations and flaws. God forbid anyone or anything get in the way of this tournament proceeding just as it did decades ago. ESPN's attempts to commercialize the product haven't been received well. All Kelce did was have some fun in the Par 3 contest, a result that is relatively meaningless when compared to the four rounds over the weekend. He could've, ya know, slammed his driver in public and made a fool of himself like Garcia did. Just a reminder!

Sergio Garcia got a warning because he's a Masters champion

I don't golf, but if I did I'd certainly slam a club or two. The fact that these professionals — who are for the most part at the height of their careers and have millions on the line — don't freak out more often is beyond me. I don't have much of a temper, but having to take my second shot on a Par 5 from pine straw would put the best of us over the edge. That includes someone with the tendency to — how do I put this — go over the top like Sergio can.

The Masters rules and competition committee chairman issued Sergio Garcia a code of conduct warning following an incident on the 2nd hole Sunday. Garcia also picked up Jon Rahm’s golf bag while Rahm’s caddie tended to a bunker.



Garcia smashed his driver and will not be able to… pic.twitter.com/C2TZkGBDTg — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 12, 2026

Garcia has won this tournament before. He's a PGA Tour veteran, which means he's set for life. Yet, he's as competitive as any professional athlete. For golfers, The Masters is the holy grail. If you can win this tournament, you'll be remembered forever, even if I can't quite put a year on it.

That competitive drive is what caused Garcia to lose his marbles, even for just a few moments. It also serves as a greater threat than any golf amateur like Kelce, who just wants to stumble around Augusta National and slam a few $6 domestic beers. I don't see the issue.