The 2025 F1 season brings hope of multiple drivers and teams vying for the title.
24 races are due up this year, equaling last year's record-breaking amount. This season features no new races, but some changes in terms of the order. Australia reassumes the season opener for the first time since 2019, while China and Japan move up to races 2 and 3, with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia moving back to races 4 and 5.
Canada and Spain switch places in June, and Belgium and Hungary's GP flip as well, just ahead of the summer break. Read on for the full schedule, including races, dates and locations for the 2025 season.
2025 Formula 1 schedule: Full race calendar, dates and locations
All other races stayed put in their respective places from 2024, but another notable change is the Las Vegas race, which got underway at 10 p.m. local time, will move up to 8 p.m. this time around.
Here is the full slate for 2025:
Race 1
Australian Grand Prix
Fri. March 14 - Sun. March 16
Melbourne, Australia
Race 2
Chinese Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)
Fri. March 21 - Sun. March 23
Shanghai, China
Race 3
Japanese Grand Prix
Fri. April 4 - Sun. April 6
Suzuka, Japan
Race 4
Bahrain Grand Prix
Fri. April 11 - Sun. April 13
Sakhir, Bahrain
Race 5
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Fri. April 18 - Sun. April 20
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Race 6
Miami Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)
Fri. May 2 - Sun. May 4
Miami Garden, Florida, USA
Race 7
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Fri. May 16 - Sun. May 18
Imola, Italy
Race 8
Monaco Grand Prix
Fri. May 23 - Sun. May 25
Monte-Carlo, Monaco
Race 9
Spanish Grand Prix
Fri. May 30 - Sun. June 1
Barcelona, Spain
Race 10
Canadian Grand Prix
Fri. June 13 - Sun. June 15
Montreal, Québec, Canada
Race 11
Austrian Grand Prix
Fri. June 27 - Sun. June 29
Spielberg, Austria
Race 12
British Grand Prix
Fri. July 4 - Sun. July 6
Silverstone, England
Race 13
Belgian Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)
Fri. July 25 - Sun. July 27
Francorchamps, Belgium
Race 14
Hungarian Grand Prix
Fri. Aug. 1 - Sun. Aug 3
Mogyoród, Hungary
Race 15
Dutch Grand Prix
Fri. Aug. 29 - Sun. Aug 31
Zandvoort, Netherlands
Race 16
Italian Grand Prix
Fri. Sept. 5 - Sun. Sept. 7
Monza, Italy
Race 17
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Fri. Sept. 19 - Sun. Sept. 21
Baku, Azerbaijan
Race 18
Singapore Grand Prix
Fri. Oct. 3 - Sun. Oct. 5
Marina Bay, Singapore
Race 19
United States Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)
Fri. Oct. 17 - Sun. Oct. 19
Austin, Texas, USA
Race 20
Mexico City Grand Prix
Fri. Oct. 24 - Sun. Oct. 26
Mexico City, Mexico
Race 21
São Paulo Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)
Fri. Nov. 7 - Sun. Nov. 9
São Paulo, Brazil
Race 22
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Fri. Nov. 20 - Sun. Nov. 22
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Race 23
Qatar Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)
Fri. Nov. 28 - Sun. Nov. 30
Lusail, Qatar
Race 24
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Fri. Dec. 5 - Sun. Dec. 7
Abu Dhabi, UAE