The 2025 F1 season brings hope of multiple drivers and teams vying for the title.

24 races are due up this year, equaling last year's record-breaking amount. This season features no new races, but some changes in terms of the order. Australia reassumes the season opener for the first time since 2019, while China and Japan move up to races 2 and 3, with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia moving back to races 4 and 5.

Canada and Spain switch places in June, and Belgium and Hungary's GP flip as well, just ahead of the summer break. Read on for the full schedule, including races, dates and locations for the 2025 season.

2025 Formula 1 schedule: Full race calendar, dates and locations

All other races stayed put in their respective places from 2024, but another notable change is the Las Vegas race, which got underway at 10 p.m. local time, will move up to 8 p.m. this time around.

Here is the full slate for 2025:

Race 1

Australian Grand Prix

Fri. March 14 - Sun. March 16

Melbourne, Australia

Race 2

Chinese Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)

Fri. March 21 - Sun. March 23

Shanghai, China

Race 3

Japanese Grand Prix

Fri. April 4 - Sun. April 6

Suzuka, Japan



Race 4

Bahrain Grand Prix

Fri. April 11 - Sun. April 13

Sakhir, Bahrain

Race 5

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Fri. April 18 - Sun. April 20

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Race 6

Miami Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)

Fri. May 2 - Sun. May 4

Miami Garden, Florida, USA

Race 7

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Fri. May 16 - Sun. May 18

Imola, Italy

Race 8

Monaco Grand Prix

Fri. May 23 - Sun. May 25

Monte-Carlo, Monaco

Race 9

Spanish Grand Prix

Fri. May 30 - Sun. June 1

Barcelona, Spain

Race 10

Canadian Grand Prix

Fri. June 13 - Sun. June 15

Montreal, Québec, Canada

Race 11

Austrian Grand Prix

Fri. June 27 - Sun. June 29

Spielberg, Austria

Race 12

British Grand Prix

Fri. July 4 - Sun. July 6

Silverstone, England

Race 13

Belgian Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)

Fri. July 25 - Sun. July 27

Francorchamps, Belgium

Race 14

Hungarian Grand Prix

Fri. Aug. 1 - Sun. Aug 3

Mogyoród, Hungary

Race 15

Dutch Grand Prix

Fri. Aug. 29 - Sun. Aug 31

Zandvoort, Netherlands

Race 16

Italian Grand Prix

Fri. Sept. 5 - Sun. Sept. 7

Monza, Italy

Race 17

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Fri. Sept. 19 - Sun. Sept. 21

Baku, Azerbaijan

Race 18

Singapore Grand Prix

Fri. Oct. 3 - Sun. Oct. 5

Marina Bay, Singapore

Race 19

United States Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)

Fri. Oct. 17 - Sun. Oct. 19

Austin, Texas, USA

Race 20

Mexico City Grand Prix

Fri. Oct. 24 - Sun. Oct. 26

Mexico City, Mexico

Race 21

São Paulo Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)

Fri. Nov. 7 - Sun. Nov. 9

São Paulo, Brazil

Race 22

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Fri. Nov. 20 - Sun. Nov. 22

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Race 23

Qatar Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)

Fri. Nov. 28 - Sun. Nov. 30

Lusail, Qatar

Race 24

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Fri. Dec. 5 - Sun. Dec. 7

Abu Dhabi, UAE