Formula 1 Schedule: Full race calendar, dates and locations

Everything to know ahead of the upcoming 2025 F1 season.
Kyle Kandetzki
The 2025 F1 season brings hope of multiple drivers and teams vying for the title.

24 races are due up this year, equaling last year's record-breaking amount. This season features no new races, but some changes in terms of the order. Australia reassumes the season opener for the first time since 2019, while China and Japan move up to races 2 and 3, with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia moving back to races 4 and 5.

Canada and Spain switch places in June, and Belgium and Hungary's GP flip as well, just ahead of the summer break. Read on for the full schedule, including races, dates and locations for the 2025 season.

2025 Formula 1 schedule: Full race calendar, dates and locations

All other races stayed put in their respective places from 2024, but another notable change is the Las Vegas race, which got underway at 10 p.m. local time, will move up to 8 p.m. this time around.

Here is the full slate for 2025:

Race 1
Australian Grand Prix
Fri. March 14 - Sun. March 16
Melbourne, Australia

Race 2
Chinese Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)
Fri. March 21 - Sun. March 23
Shanghai, China

Race 3
Japanese Grand Prix
Fri. April 4 - Sun. April 6
Suzuka, Japan

Race 4
Bahrain Grand Prix
Fri. April 11 - Sun. April 13
Sakhir, Bahrain

Race 5
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Fri. April 18 - Sun. April 20
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Race 6
Miami Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)
Fri. May 2 - Sun. May 4
Miami Garden, Florida, USA

Race 7
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Fri. May 16 - Sun. May 18
Imola, Italy

Race 8
Monaco Grand Prix
Fri. May 23 - Sun. May 25
Monte-Carlo, Monaco

Race 9
Spanish Grand Prix
Fri. May 30 - Sun. June 1
Barcelona, Spain

Race 10
Canadian Grand Prix
Fri. June 13 - Sun. June 15
Montreal, Québec, Canada

Race 11
Austrian Grand Prix
Fri. June 27 - Sun. June 29
Spielberg, Austria

Race 12
British Grand Prix
Fri. July 4 - Sun. July 6
Silverstone, England

Race 13
Belgian Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)
Fri. July 25 - Sun. July 27
Francorchamps, Belgium

Race 14
Hungarian Grand Prix
Fri. Aug. 1 - Sun. Aug 3
Mogyoród, Hungary

Race 15
Dutch Grand Prix
Fri. Aug. 29 - Sun. Aug 31
Zandvoort, Netherlands

Race 16
Italian Grand Prix
Fri. Sept. 5 - Sun. Sept. 7
Monza, Italy

Race 17
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Fri. Sept. 19 - Sun. Sept. 21
Baku, Azerbaijan

Race 18
Singapore Grand Prix
Fri. Oct. 3 - Sun. Oct. 5
Marina Bay, Singapore

Race 19
United States Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)
Fri. Oct. 17 - Sun. Oct. 19
Austin, Texas, USA

Race 20
Mexico City Grand Prix
Fri. Oct. 24 - Sun. Oct. 26
Mexico City, Mexico

Race 21
São Paulo Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)
Fri. Nov. 7 - Sun. Nov. 9
São Paulo, Brazil

Race 22
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Fri. Nov. 20 - Sun. Nov. 22
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Race 23
Qatar Grand Prix (SPRINT WEEKEND)
Fri. Nov. 28 - Sun. Nov. 30
Lusail, Qatar

Race 24
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Fri. Dec. 5 - Sun. Dec. 7
Abu Dhabi, UAE

