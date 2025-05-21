Francisco Lindor just got unexpected vindication in Walker Buehler drama

There were some unexpected fireworks in the second game of the New York Mets trip to Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler, along with manager Alex Cora, were ejected by home plate umpire Mike Estabrook. The entire exchange ought to be studied intensely by the league office and umpire's union, because it doesn't paint Estabrook in the best light. However, Francisco Lindor was at the center of it all.

Lindor was hit on the back foot in the top of the third inning. Buehler thought Lindor intentionally leaned into the pitch. The next batter, Juan Soto, received a favorable ball call, and Lindor swiped second base. This sent Buehler over the edge, as he yelled at Estabrook from the mound. The confrontational umpire than took several steps towards the mound and ejected Buehler, followed by Cora.

Francisco Lindor vindicated by Mets-Red Sox replay

While Buehler and the Red Sox would argue Lindor leaned into an inside pitch, the truth is the ball hit his back foot. While Lindor's front knee did buckle, the baseball didn't hit it. Essentially, whether the Mets star leaned into the pitch is irrelevant. His back foot was still, and that's where the baseball landed.

Now, the rest of the play we have little defense for. In the spirit of competition, Lindor eagerly cheered as Estabrook ejected Buehler. At the time, Lindor was likely overjoyed by the aspect of the Red Sox exhausting their bullpen, and the Mets receiving better matchups in the process. Unfortunately for New York, it did not work out that way. While, yes, the Sox 'pen had to cover nearly seven innings, they also shoved, shutting out the Mets in a 2-0 victory. Buehler perhaps said in best in his rebuttal to the umpires and Lindor on social media.

"I wouldn’t want me out there either. Sad thing is the BULLPEN is full of [expletive] animals. Tough choice," Buehler said.

Buehler is correct. On Tuesday, the Red Sox bullpen did their job. Now the question becomes whether some of those same heroes can handle a quick turnaround, as these two teams face off for the final game of their set on Wednesday night.