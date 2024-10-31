Freddie Freeman's dad unintentionally twists knife in Braves fans hearts
By Mark Powell
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman won World Series MVP, as his team took home the Commissioner's Trophy in five games. Freeman had 12 RBIs and hit four home runs in the series, including a walk-off grand slam to win Game 1.
The 35-year-old battled injuries throughout the postseason, and a sprained ankle nearly kept him out of the World Series altogether. However, Freeman was defiant about his recovery process and reiterated there was no way he'd miss games this important. Dave Roberts agreed, and put him on the lineup card for Game 1. The Dodgers never looked back.
Freeman's season was especially tough in 2024, as his son Maximus was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, which is a serious auto-immune disorder. After winning World Series MVP, Freeman admitted that this World Series did mean a bit more.
“I'll never compare Maximus to baseball,” Freeman said. “I won't. It's just two separate things. But with him doing really well now, [this outcome] does mean a little bit extra.”
Freddie Freeman's World Series victory comes with mixed feelings for Braves fans
Freeman was able to share this World Series victory with his dad, who has followed his career every step of the way – even in Atlanta. On Wednesday night following Freddie's second World Series and first in LA, Fred Freeman's words hit deep in the ATL and LA.
We're nearly a decade (or more) away from this argument, but if Freeman continues to win with the Dodgers, there will be a serious discussion as to which cap will be on his Hall-of-Fame plaque. The playing time for both franchises will be about even. However, Freeman is a California kid, and as much as his time with the Braves meant, winning for a hometown team just hits different. A split cap is possible, but also a tougher argument for Atlanta fans to make by the year.
Just two years ago, Freeman struggled to leave the Braves, the only franchise he'd ever known. In his first game back in Atlanta, he was so conflicted about leaving that he fired his agent and received a talking to from Clayton Kershaw about his investment with the Dodgers. Oh, how quickly things can change.