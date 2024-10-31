Who won World Series MVP and why? Freddie Freeman's best moments from the series
By Katie Nash
Freddie Freeman did not play in Game 6 of the NLCS for the Los Angeles Dodgers due to a severely sprained ankle. Less than two weeks later, it is no surprise that he was named World Series MVP after a record-setting, storybook series.
Freeman finished the series with a stellar .300 average, 4 home runs, and 12 RBI, but his impact on the team goes far deeper than the stats can show – –including what is probably the biggest moment of the Dodgers' season and Freeman's career.
Taking things back to Game 1, the Dodgers were down one run with the bases loaded at the bottom of the 10th inning. It is the dream of every kid who ever picked up a baseball bat to be the hero in that scenario. The injured Freeman came to the plate and, like Kirk Gibson, hit a legendary walk-off grand slam to finish an instant classic game.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Freddie Freeman sets World Series records
Freeman's heroic grand slam gave him home runs in three consecutive World Series games, a streak dating back to his 2021 championship with the Atlanta Braves. Then he hit another homer in Game 2 and, suddenly, the first baseman was eyeing George Springer's record of five consecutive World Series games with a home run set between 2017 and 2019.
In Game 3, Freeman set the tone in New York with a two-run homer during the top of the first inning and the Dodgers never looked back, going on to win the game 4-2. He did it again in Game 4, officially passing Springer's record, but the Yankees took advantage of a bullpen game and staved off elimination.
At this point, it was clear that Freeman would win the MVP award should the Dodgers clinch the series, but the team still needed one more win to close out the Yankees. Going into the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 5 down 0-5, it was looking like Freeman and the Dodgers would be heading back to Los Angeles for Game 6.
Then the Yankees made a couple of costly defensive errors and Mookie Betts' RBI single made the score 5-1. It also loaded the bases for Freeman who promptly knocked a single into center field allowing two more runs to score. This brought his RBI total to 12, tying another World Series record that had been held by Yankees second baseman Bobby Richardson since 1960.
As if that was not enough, he capped off the fifth inning rally by running at full speed on his bad ankle following Teoscar Hernandez 's RBI double to tie the game at five, proving that he does not need to go deep to be a hero.
A well-deserved honor
Four innings later, the Dodgers were World Series champions. Nobody questioned who would win the MVP award. Freeman's teammates were clearly excited for him as they chanted his name before he was given the award.
Freeman earned his World Series MVP on the field, but he is also known as one of the nicest guys in baseball. He was voted as the "best infielder to chat with in-game" by his opponents. After everything he went through this season with his son's severe illness and spraining his ankle before the postseason, the hard work and sacrifice must be feeling pretty good. Who knew? Sometimes, nice guys finish first.