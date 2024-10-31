Freddie Freeman's World Series MVP performance was even more legendary than we thought
From the moment Freddie Freeman smacked a walk-off grand slam to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the World Series, he was destined for an MVP performance. Then he managed to hit a home run in every game except for the decisive Game 5, carrying the Dodgers to a second title in four years — and doing it all on a bum ankle.
What if I told you he did all that with even more injury concerns than he previously let on? Yeah, just when you thought you appreciated Freeman’s Fall Classic performance, you find out he was swinging with broken rib cartilage.
The spirit of a true winner.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Freddie Freeman's World Series MVP performance was even more legendary than we thought
We all know Shohei Ohtani was playing with a subluxation in his left shoulder, showing how important it was for him to be there for his team in his first postseason run and World Series appearance. But to find out what Freeman did, while still getting timely hits and serving as the engine of the Dodgers offense, is nothing short of remarkable.
It’s what makes sports special. We look at athletes as superstars on the field, but we don’t always know what they’re going through. We knew Freeman had been dealing with discomfort in his ankle ever since he twisted it running to first base at the end of the regular season. But he never once mentioned that he had any other injuries during this postseason run. He just went out, played ball and did everything he could to help the Dodgers win.
As if Freeman wasn’t already likable, he just became even more so. Because it’s insane to put yourself and your body on the line, even with a championship up for grabs. This was supposed to be the moment Ohtani welcomed himself to baseball's grandest stage; he went to L.A. for the sole purpose of playing meaningful postseason games and to win a championship. He was the focus.
But Freeman quickly reminded everyone just how good he is this time of the year. It was Freeman that helped the Atlanta Braves win back in 2021. And it was Freeman who was largely the reason the Dodgers are champions again.
And he did it at less than 100 percent. It’s what makes his MVP performance even better than we realized.