Freddy Peralta trade rumors could make Dodgers rotation even scarier

FanSided's MLB insider, Robert Murray, recently put together a list of surprise trade candidates who could end up on the trade block this season. Potentially the most shocking name on the list was Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta.

"The Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader with 1.5 years remaining on his contract. They traded Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams with a year left on their contracts," Murray wrote. "So it’s not out of the question that the Brewers could entertain the possibility of moving Peralta, who has a very affordable $8 million club option for the 2026 season."

Murray didn't link the righty to any team, but there's on franchise who checks all the boxes as the perfect landing spot for the talented ace: the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A Dodgers-Freddy Peralta trade would make Los Angeles even scarier

The Dodgers have been destroyed by injuries this season. As of now, they're without starting pitchers Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Roki Sasaki, just to name a few. That leaves them with Dustin May, Clayton Kershaw, Landon Knack, and Tony Gonsolin behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the rotation. This isn't a World Series caliber pitching staff as things currently sit.

But the Dodgers could be the team to land Peralta. In fact, it makes perfect sense, if the Brewers opt to listen to offers on him. Peralta would likely land a massive haul of prospects for Milwaukee. The Dodgers are one of the only teams in the league that has continuously shown a willingness to go after massive trades like this.

The Dodgers can afford Freddy Peralta if they want to make a splash

Los Angeles also has the prospect capital to make a deal happen. They have former prospects like Bobby Miller and James Outman who could headline the return. Both talented prospects struggled in the big leagues and will struggle to find a way back in the loaded Dodgers system. Meanwhile, they're still rather talented, so a team like the Brewers would benefit from adding them. Miller could slot into the rotation from day one for the Brewers.

From Milwaukee's perspective, it's quite a risky deal to make. Peralta is under very affordable team control for the rest of this season and next year. He's having the best season that he's had in quite a while, too. The righty is a bona fide ace for Milwaukee. Trading him could come back to bite them in a big way.