Fulham player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Man United?

Following a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, Fulham defeated Manchester United 5-4 on penalties to make it to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. The Cottagers set up a London derby against Crystal Palace for a chance to make it to Wembley.

Fulham have never won the FA Cup; they got to the final in 1975 but lost 2-0 to West Ham United. However, this could be the year for Marco Silva's side, especially with top Premier League sides including Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea already out of the competition.

Fulham–Man United player ratings

Below, we're rating the Fulham players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Bernd Leno (GK): 9

Leno blocked Bruno Fernandes early on but could have done nothing about the goal he conceded to the United captain. The Goalkeeper denied Alejandro Garnacho in added time to force extra time. Leno then stopped Chidozie Obi in this period to make sure the tie went to penalties. Leno was the hero of the shootout, where he saved kicks from Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee to send Fulham through.

Timothy Castagne (RB): 7

Castagne was disciplined and was impressive when coming up against United substitute Alejandro Garnacho.

Joachim Andersen (CB): 7

Anderson did an excellent job in keeping Rasmus Hojlund quiet. The Dane was instrumental in making sure the tie went all the way.

Calvin Bassey (CB): 8

Bassey fired Fulham into the lead with a bullet header. The Nigerian was also a fantastic partner for Anderson at the back. Bassey looked like he enjoyed the evening with his celebratory dancing.

Antonee Robinson (LB): 7

Robinson is always a threat on the left-hand side with his under and overlapping runs. The USMNT player also coolly slotted in his penalty.

Midfielders

Sander Berge (CDM): 8

Berge did not give the ball away and carried out the unsung defensive work of the night. He also smashed the ball in during the shootout.

Sasa Lukic (CDM): 7

Lukic was able to get forward often with Berge controlling the midfield. However, this did mean that he missed a golden chance to score with a header in the first half.

Andreas Pereira (CAM): 7

Pereira did very well against his former club. It was Pereira's corner that led to Bassey's goal. The Brazilian was taken off in added time and replaced by Willian — who scored in the shootout.

Forwards

Adama Traore (RW): 5

Traore was possibly not 100% going into this game, as he was surprisingly ineffective. The winger had to be taken off after 53 minutes due to injury. His replacement, Emile Smith Rowe, linked up well with his teammates and had a couple of shots on target.

Rodrigo Muniz (CF): 8

Muniz was an aerial threat throughout the match. This was impressive when up against a back three of Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro. It was Muniz's flick on that led to Bassey's goal. The striker was subbed off for Raul Jimenez, who scored Fulham's opening penalty.

Alex Iwobi (LW): 7

Iwobi put in a fantastic ball from which Lukic should have scored. The winger also linked up well with his left-back Robinson. Ryan Sessegnon came on for Iwobi in extra time and tested Andre Onana.

Substitutes