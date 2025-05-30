Full 2025 NBA Finals schedule: Dates, times and channel

The stage is officially set for the 2025 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV, with Game 1 tipping off on June 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Western Conference champion Oklahoma City Thunder, fresh off a dominant playoff run, will await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. As the NBA’s most anticipated showdown of the year draws near, here’s a look at the official Finals schedule:

NBA Finals Schedule

Games Matchup Date Channel Game 1 OKC vs. Indy/NYK June 5, 8:30 p.m. ET ABC Game 2 OKC vs. Indy/NYK June 8, 8:00 p.m. ET ABC Game 3 Indy/NYK vs. OKC June 11, 8:30 p.m. ET ABC Game 4 Indy/NYK vs. OKC June 13, 8:30 p.m. ET ABC Game 5 OKC vs. Indy/NYK June 16, 8:30 p.m. ET* ABC Game 6 Indy/NYK vs. OKC

June 19, 8:30 p.m. ET* ABC Game 7 OKC vs. Indy/NYK June 22, 8:00 p.m. ET* ABC

*if necessary

With the league’s best 68-14 record, the Thunder have earned home-court advantage throughout the series. Their 8-1 postseason record at Paycom Center underscores just how formidable they’ve been on their home floor. Led by 2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City enters the Finals as the team to beat, with rising stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams anchoring a dynamic, youthful core.

Meanwhile, the Pacers and Knicks have reignited a dramatic, heated rivalry in an epic Eastern Conference Finals after eliminating the two best regular-season teams in the East. The Pacers eliminated the No. 1 seed, 64-win Cavs in a 4-1 series win. The Knicks took out the No. 2 seed, defending champion, 61-in Celtics, 4-2.

Who will call the 2025 NBA Finals?

On the broadcasting side, Mike Breen, Doris Burke, and Richard Jefferson will call this year’s Finals for ABC. This marks Breen’s 20th consecutive NBA Finals, while Burke returns for her second year in the lead analyst role. Jefferson makes his Finals broadcast debut, taking over for JJ Redick, who left the booth earlier this year to become head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. In his first season at the helm, Redick led the Lakers to a postseason berth.

As we await the conclusion of the Eastern Conference Finals, the countdown to the championship series is officially on.

What comes after the NBA Finals?

The latest possible ending date for the NBA Finals is June 22, if the series goes seven games. That would come just three days before the 2025 NBA Draft, which will be held on June 25 at 8:00 p.m. Less than a week later, free agency will open with the beginning of the negotiation period on July 1.