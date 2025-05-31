Full 2025 Women’s College World Series bracket and schedule

The 2025 Women's College World Series has been a whirlwind of heartbreaking losses and monumental wins so far. The NCAA Softball Tournament, consisting of 64 teams, has been whittled down to just eight. Over the past three weeks, teams from around the country have been working their way to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City in hopes of a shot to play in the World Series Championship Finals. The tournament began on May 29 and runs until June 5 or 6. The double elimination tournament will lead to a best-of-three finals series.

The WCWS remaining field consists of a mix of longtime tournament powerhouses and first-time participants. Tennessee, Texas Tech, UCLA, Texas, Oregon, and reigning champion Oklahoma are now all in charge of their destiny.

Tennessee kept their hopes alive as they rolled past Florida in game 5, winning 11-3. Four-time consecutive champions Oklahoma will take on No. 6 Texas Tech on Saturday and are one win away from returning to the Championship Series. The action is beginning to heat up, and the fans are in for a treat. With a record 2 million viewers tuning in last year, that record looks to be smashed this year, with interest in the Women's College World Series at an all-time high.

Women's College World Series remaining schedule:

Saturday, May 31



Game 7: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Texas at 3 p.m. ET on ABC



Game 8: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 UCLA at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, June 1



Game 9: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Loser of Game 8 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC



Game 10: No. 16 Oregon vs. Loser of Game 7 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Monday, June 2



Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 9 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN



Game 12 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN



Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2



Game 14 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Championship Finals (Best of 3)



Game 1: Wednesday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN



Game 2: Thursday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN



Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN



So far, there have been unforgettable moments stemming from the WCWS. Texas Tech is fresh off its first WCWS win over Ole Miss thanks to stellar pitching from NiJaree Canady. Oklahoma is just one win away from its fifth consecutive World Series Championship appearance. Tennessee's Karlyn Pickens broke the record for fastest pitch ever recorded in NCAA softball history at 79.4 mph earlier this year. With all of this drama and more to come, the 2025 Women’s College World Series is a must-watch.