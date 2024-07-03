Why aren't baseball and softball in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games?
By Nicole Bosco
There will be a full schedule of some of the world's most popular sports at this summer's 2024 Olympic Games. This year the Games will be held in Paris, France, and although fans will be able to see all the planning that went into making all the amazing sports and athletes fit into this beautiful city, a few fan-favorite sports have been left off the docket this year.
Fans around the world will be surprised to find out that two of America’s most popular sports will not be included in this Summer Olympic Games. Baseball and softball have been excluded from the 2024 Paris Games.
Will Baseball be in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games?
Baseball was first included in the Summer Olympic Games back in 1904. Known as America’s favorite pastime, baseball is not only one of the biggest sports in America but in many places all over the world. So how could it be excluded from the Games?
There are a couple of reasons why — one is due to the ongoing MLB season in the United States. Although this is not the only reason it does lead to some scheduling conflicts with some of the world's best baseball players. Up until about 1985 the Olympic Games were marketed as the world's best amateur athletes. Now professional athletes in many sports are able to compete in the Olympics. We see this in sports such as basketball, soccer, baseball hockey, and more.
Another reason why baseball may have been excluded this year is because the Olympic Games are being played in Paris, France. Baseball is not a very big or popular sport in Europe, therefore without the possibility of appropriate stadiums for the Games to host baseball teams could also be another added problem.
It was likely not financially sound to build stadiums that could hold enough people and double as baseball stadiums as well. When a city is chosen to host the Olympics they are already taking a large final responsibility. Each host city has the right to exclude any sport that they cannot properly facilitate.
Will softball be in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games?
Softball is also excluded this year due to its lack of popularity around the world. The United States has been notoriously one of the best teams in Olympic softball history. For a while, they were winning almost everything. This led to softball being excluded from the Olympic Games on more than one occasion. The first time it was introduced into the Olympics was back in 1996 but then was excluded again after 2008. It was brought back again in 2021 and now left out once again.
The last time baseball and softball were in the Olympics was back in 2021 when both USA teams were defeated by Japan’s baseball and softball teams in the Gold Medal games. Team USA was looking for redemption this year however, when the committee announced that both sports would not be included, baseball and softball fans were very disappointed.
The 2028 games will be held in Los Angeles, California and baseball and softball have already been given the go-ahead to return that year. Team USA will most likely be made up of some professional baseball players mixed with minor or college players and they will compete with many of their MLB teammates who will be playing on teams around the world.
USA Softball will be made up of some of the best players currently and formally in colleges around the United States. Due to scheduling conflicts and location constraints in 2028 Softball in the Olympics will not be held in the host city of Los Angeles, but in Oklahoma City instead.
Baseball and softball were only two of three sports that were left out of the Olympics this year, the third being karate. They have added a few new sports this year, including breakdancing, and kayak cross, and a few other sports are getting some tweaks as well.