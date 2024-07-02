Windsurfer Sharon Kantor will be heading to Paris to represent Israel in the 2024 Olympic Games
By Nicole Bosco
As the Olympic Games Paris 2024 creep closer many fans may be taking a look at all the different sports that will be available for their viewing pleasure. The big staples such as swimming, gymnastics, soccer, diving and more will no doubt be occupying the major television stations, but the list of sports and disciplines goes even deeper than many people even realize. One sport in particular is getting a bit of a revamp for the 2024 Games. Windsurfing is a fast-paced and powerful sport that may fly under the radar but is worth a look this July in Paris.
Windsurfing has been an Olympic sport since 1984, this year iQFOiL will replace RS:X as the windsurfing class at the Olympic Games. This means that under the board is a foil that allows less drag and gives the illusion that the rider is flying above the waves. Sharon Kantor is one of the Athletes heading to Paris to represent her country, Israel, in the Windsurfing event. FanSided caught up with Kantor as she prepared for this amazing feat.
"My brother, who is 6 years older than me, sailed at our local sailing club in Michmoret, Israel and my mother enrolled me and my sister, almost without asking us," Kantor explained when asked how she first got into windsurfing.
"Immediately I thought it was great fun to be all year round in the water. After one year of experiencing different types of sailing disciplines, we choose windsurfing. My sister later stopped coming and I carried on as I had lots of friends there. Later, my younger brother and sister joined the club, too, and we all went to competitions together. I did lots of sports when I was younger like tennis, basketball, surfing, horse riding, and athletics. I was even in National youth competitions, but windsurfing attracted me the most."
Kantor will be the only women's IQFoil athlete that her country is sending to the Games. The pressure of this may not be lost on Kantor but she is excited to show the world what she can do. She anticipates the contest to be an exciting one. She explained that the foil allows the boards to go much faster and the action will be caught in real-time by drones.
"Foil surfing is all about athletic ability and strategies. Not all surfers will choose the same route around the buoys," she said. "It is fast and exciting to watch live ... I windsurf with a great passion for the thrill. I am fortunate to be doing something I enjoy so much."
With just less than a month before opening ceremonies, Kantor is getting in every last bit of training that she can, along with some financial support from FanSided parent company Minute Media as part of their ongoing efforts to promote women’s sports. She broke down her daily training schedule and what it takes to stay in top Olympian shape.
"I wake up at 7 a.m. and go for a run. Then I eat breakfast and prepare my bag for a sailing session. Around 12 I go to the sailing club and windsurf until 4 p.m. I go home for a rest and to eat before going to the gym. Around half past 6 p.m. I go to the gym until 8 p.m. I come home, shower, eat dinner and go to sleep at 10:30 p.m. My day looks more or less the same except Saturday when I rest," she said.
"I also fit in physio and massages as well as other responsibilities as an Olympian sportswoman."
Being an Olympian is the pinnacle in many athletes lives. Kantor is no different. She is overjoyed to be able to represent her country in a sport she has been perfecting since she was nine years old.
"It feels great, it’s something that I dreamt about and now it’s happening. I worked hard for it. I’m trying to stay focused and continue training without being overwhelmed by the idea," she said. "I’m feeling grateful to represent Israel and be part of the team. It's really a dream come true."
The Olympic Windsurfing events will begin on July 28 with the Men's and Women's opening rounds. All windsurfing events will be held in Marseille Marina.