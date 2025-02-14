Full history of New York Knicks in the 3-point and Slam Dunk Contests
The NBA Slam Dunk Contest has long been one of the most electrifying events of All-Star Weekend, showcasing some of the greatest aerial displays in basketball history. Since Larry Nance’s victory in 1984, fans have witnessed legendary moments — from Michael Jordan’s iconic free-throw line dunk in 1988 to the unforgettable battle between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon in 2016.
While the contest has featured many of the league’s top stars, the New York Knicks have built their own history of high-flying participants, with a few even taking home the crown.
Over the years, several Knicks players have put on a show, but only a select few have claimed the title:
History of Knicks in the Dunk Contest:
Year
Participants
Results
1985-1986
Gerald Wilkins
N/A
1986-1987
Gerald Wilkins
N/A
1988-1989
Kenny Walker
Champion
1989-1990
Kenny Walker
N/A
1991-1992
John Starks
N/A
1995-1996
Doug Christie
N/A
2005-2006
Nate Robinson
Champion
2006-2007
Nate Robinson
N/A
2008-2009
Nate Robinson
Champion
2009-2010
Nate Robinson
Champion
2012-2013
James White
N/A
2020-2021
Obi Toppin
N/A
2021-2022
Obi Toppin
Champion
2022-2023
Jericho Sims
N/A
2023-2024
Jacob Toppin
N/A
Nate Robinson made history in a Knicks uniform, becoming the only player in history to win the Dunk Contest three times. He's ahead of an impressive collection of players who managed to win it twice, including Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Jason Richardson and Zach LaVine. The only other player in that group is G League leaper Max McClung who has won the past two years and will be looking to match Robinson with a three-peat this season.
While the NBA Slam Dunk Contest has seen multiple Knicks champions, the same can’t be said for the NBA 3-Point Contest, which debuted in 1986 with Larry Bird taking home the inaugural trophy. Despite the league's evolution into a 3-point-heavy game, the Knicks have rarely been represented in the event — and even more notably, they remain one of 11 franchises that have never had a player win it.
Though the list is short, a few Knicks have stepped up to the line over the years:
History of Knicks in the 3-Point Contest
Year
Participants
Results
1985-1986
Trent Tucker
N/A
1987-1988
Trent Tucker
N/A
1995-1996
Hubert Davis
N/A
1997-1998
Charlie Ward
N/A
2000-2001
Allan Houston
N/A
2005-2006
Quentin Richardson
N/A
2009-2010
Danilo Gallinari
N/A
2012-2013
Steve Novak
N/A
2022-2023
Julius Randle
N/A
2023-2024
Jalen Brunson
N/A
Jalen Brunson did not advance out of the first round in last year's 3-point Contest, ultimately finishing sixth. But he'll be looking for redemption in a stacked field this year and could become the first Knicks player ever to win the title.