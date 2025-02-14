Fansided

Full history of New York Knicks in the 3-point and Slam Dunk Contests

How have New York's finest showed out during the NBA All-Star festivities?

By Joseph Kallan

Sprite Slam Dunk Contest
Sprite Slam Dunk Contest / Jed Jacobsohn/GettyImages
The NBA Slam Dunk Contest has long been one of the most electrifying events of All-Star Weekend, showcasing some of the greatest aerial displays in basketball history. Since Larry Nance’s victory in 1984, fans have witnessed legendary moments — from Michael Jordan’s iconic free-throw line dunk in 1988 to the unforgettable battle between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon in 2016.

While the contest has featured many of the league’s top stars, the New York Knicks have built their own history of high-flying participants, with a few even taking home the crown.

Over the years, several Knicks players have put on a show, but only a select few have claimed the title:

History of Knicks in the Dunk Contest:

Year

Participants

Results

1985-1986

Gerald Wilkins

N/A

1986-1987

Gerald Wilkins

N/A

1988-1989

Kenny Walker

Champion

1989-1990

Kenny Walker

N/A

1991-1992

John Starks

N/A

1995-1996

Doug Christie

N/A

2005-2006

Nate Robinson

Champion

2006-2007

Nate Robinson

N/A

2008-2009

Nate Robinson

Champion

2009-2010

Nate Robinson

Champion

2012-2013

James White

N/A

2020-2021

Obi Toppin

N/A

2021-2022

Obi Toppin

Champion

2022-2023

Jericho Sims

N/A

2023-2024

Jacob Toppin

N/A

Nate Robinson made history in a Knicks uniform, becoming the only player in history to win the Dunk Contest three times. He's ahead of an impressive collection of players who managed to win it twice, including Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Jason Richardson and Zach LaVine. The only other player in that group is G League leaper Max McClung who has won the past two years and will be looking to match Robinson with a three-peat this season.

While the NBA Slam Dunk Contest has seen multiple Knicks champions, the same can’t be said for the NBA 3-Point Contest, which debuted in 1986 with Larry Bird taking home the inaugural trophy. Despite the league's evolution into a 3-point-heavy game, the Knicks have rarely been represented in the event — and even more notably, they remain one of 11 franchises that have never had a player win it.

Though the list is short, a few Knicks have stepped up to the line over the years:

History of Knicks in the 3-Point Contest

Year

Participants

Results

1985-1986

Trent Tucker

N/A

1987-1988

Trent Tucker

N/A

1995-1996

Hubert Davis

N/A

1997-1998

Charlie Ward

N/A

2000-2001

Allan Houston

N/A

2005-2006

Quentin Richardson

N/A

2009-2010

Danilo Gallinari

N/A

2012-2013

Steve Novak

N/A

2022-2023

Julius Randle

N/A

2023-2024

Jalen Brunson

N/A

Jalen Brunson did not advance out of the first round in last year's 3-point Contest, ultimately finishing sixth. But he'll be looking for redemption in a stacked field this year and could become the first Knicks player ever to win the title.

