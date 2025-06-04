Full list of Stanley Cup Finals winners and results by year

The Stanley Cup is widely considered the greatest trophy in all of sports. It's certainly the hardest to earn.

A team must win 16 games across four separate best-of-seven playoff series for the honor of being crowned champions of the National Hockey League.

This year, the Florida Panthers are looking to defend their 2024 title from the same opponent they defeated last year: The Edmonton Oilers. It's just the 12th time in NHL history a Stanley Cup Final has featured a rematch from the previous season and the first since 2009 (Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings).

The Oilers are looking to become the first since the Penguins that same year to flip the script from the preceding campaign and lift the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1990. They'd also end a 30-season long championship drought without a Canadian team winning the final. The Montreal Canadiens were the last to do it in 1993.

Every Stanley Cup Finals winner: Series results by year

Since the NHL's official inaugural season in 1917, there have been 27 different franchises to claim the Stanley Cup - 22 of which are still active today.

Only twice in that span has the Stanley Cup not been awarded. Once in 1919, when the series between the Canadiens and Seattle Metropolitans was cancelled after five games due to the Great Influenza epidemic (also known as the Spanish Flu), and again for the 2004-05 lockout.

Year Winning Team Losing Team Series Result 1917 Seattle Metropolitans Montreal Canadiens 3-1 1918 Toronto Hockey Club Vancouver Millionaires 3-2 1920 Ottawa Senators Seattle Metropolitans 3-2 1921 Ottawa Senators Vancouver Millionaires 3-2 1922 Toronto St. Patricks Vancouver Millionaires 3-2 1923 Ottawa Senators Edmonton Eskimos 2-0 1924 Montreal Canadiens Calgary Tigers 2-0 1925 Victoria Cougars Montreal Canadiens 3-1 1926 Montreal Maroons Victoria Cougars 3-1 1927 Ottawa Senators Boston Bruins 2-0 1928 New York Rangers Montreal Maroons 3-2 1929 Boston Bruins New York Rangers 2-0 1930 Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins 2-0 1931 Montreal Canadiens Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 1932 Toronto Maple Leafs New York Rangers 3-0 1933 New York Rangers Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 1934 Chicago Blackhawks Detroit Red Wings 3-1 1935 Montreal Maroons Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 1936 Detroit Red Wings Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 1937 Detroit Red Wings New York Rangers 3-2 1938 Chicago Blackhawks Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 1939 Boston Bruins Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 1940 New York Rangers Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 1941 Boston Bruins Detroit Red Wings 4-0 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs Detroit Red Wings 4-3 1943 Detroit Red Wings Boston Bruins 4-0 1944 Montreal Canadiens Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 1945 Toronto Maple Leafs Detroit Red Wings 4-3 1946 Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins 4-1 1947 Toronto Maple Leafs Montreal Canadiens 4-2 1948 Toronto Maple Leafs Detroit Red Wings 4-0 1949 Toronto Maple Leafs Detroit Red Wings 4-0 1950 Detroit Red Wings New York Rangers 4-3 1951 Toronto Maple Leafs Montreal Canadiens 4-1 1952 Detroit Red Wings Montreal Canadiens 4-0 1953 Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins 4-1 1954 Detroit Red Wings Montreal Canadiens 4-3 1955 Detroit Red Wings Montreal Canadiens 4-3 1956 Montreal Canadiens Detroit Red Wings 4-1 1957 Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins 4-1 1958 Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins 4-2 1959 Montreal Canadiens Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 1960 Montreal Canadiens Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 1961 Chicago Blackhawks Detroit Red Wings 4-2 1962 Toronto Maple Leafs Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 1963 Toronto Maple Leafs Detroit Red Wings 4-1 1964 Toronto Maple Leafs Red Wings 4-3 1965 Montreal Canadiens Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 1966 Montreal Canadiens Detroit Red Wings 4-2 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs Montreal Canadiens 4-2 1968 Montreal Canadiens St. Louis Blues 4-0 1969 Montreal Canadiens St. Louis Blues 4-0 1970 Boston Bruins St. Louis Blues 4-0 1971 Montreal Canadiens Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 1972 Boston Bruins New York Rangers 4-2 1973 Montreal Canadiens Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 1974 Philadelphia Flyers Boston Bruins 4-2 1975 Philadelphia Flyers Buffalo Sabres 4-2 1976 Montreal Canadiens Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 1977 Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins 4-0 1978 Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins 4-2 1979 Montreal Canadiens New York Rangers 4-1 1980 New York Islanders Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 1981 New York Islanders Minnesota North Stars 4-1 1982 New York Islanders Vancouver Canucks 4-0 1983 New York Islanders Edmonton Oilers 4-0 1984 Edmonton Oilers New York Islanders 4-1 1985 Edmonton Oilers Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 1986 Montreal Canadiens Calgary Flames 4-1 1987 Edmonton Oilers Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 1988 Edmonton Oilers Boston Bruins 4-0 1989 Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens 4-2 1990 Edmonton Oilers Boston Bruins 4-1 1991 Pittsburgh Penguins Minnesota North Stars 4-2 1992 Pittsburgh Penguins Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 1993 Montreal Canadiens Los Angeles Kings 4-1 1994 New York Rangers Vancouver Canucks 4-3 1995 New Jersey Devils Detroit Red Wings 4-0 1996 Colorado Avalanche Florida Panthers 4-0 1997 Detroit Red Wings Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 1998 Detroit Red Wings Washington Capitals 4-0 1999 Dallas Stars Buffalo Sabres 4-2 2000 New Jersey Devils Dallas Stars 4-2 2001 Colorado Avalanche New Jersey Devils 4-3 2002 Detroit Red Wings Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 2003 New Jersey Devils Mighty Ducks of Anaheim 4-3 2004 Tampa Bay Lightning Calgary Flames 4-3 2006 Carolina Hurricanes Edmonton Oilers 4-3 2007 Anaheim Ducks Ottawa Senators 4-1 2008 Detroit Red Wings Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 2009 Pittsburgh Penguins Detroit Red Wings 4-3 2010 Chicago Blackhawks Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 2011 Boston Bruins Vancouver Canucks 4-3 2012 Los Angeles Kings New Jersey Devils 4-2 2013 Chicago Blackhawks Boston Bruins 4-2 2014 Los Angeles Kings New York Rangers 4-1 2015 Chicago Blackhawks Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 2016 Pittsburgh Penguins San Jose Sharks 4-2 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins Nashville Predators 4-2 2018 Washington Capitals Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 2019 St. Louis Blues Boston Bruins 4-3 2020 Tampa Bay Lightning Dallas Stars 4-2 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning Montreal Canadiens 4-1 2022 Colorado Avalanche Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 2023 Vegas Golden Knights Florida Panthers 4-1 2024 Florida Panthers Edmonton Oilers 4-3

The Panthers have their work cut out for them in their efforts to become the first team since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 & 2021 to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions. If that were to happen, it'd be the third time this century the league will have seen back-to-back champions. It happened 11 times between 1917-99, not including the five separate instances a franchise won three or more consecutive Stanley Cups in that span.

Game 1 between Florida and Edmonton is set to drop puck on Wednesday at 8pm ET. The Oilers have home-ice advantage, getting things started at Rogers Place for the first two contests before the series shifts to Amerant Arena in Sunrise, Florida for Games 3 and 4.