Full list of Stanley Cup Finals winners and results by year

The Stanley Cup is widely considered the greatest trophy in all of sports. It's certainly the hardest to earn.
A team must win 16 games across four separate best-of-seven playoff series for the honor of being crowned champions of the National Hockey League.
This year, the Florida Panthers are looking to defend their 2024 title from the same opponent they defeated last year: The Edmonton Oilers. It's just the 12th time in NHL history a Stanley Cup Final has featured a rematch from the previous season and the first since 2009 (Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings).
The Oilers are looking to become the first since the Penguins that same year to flip the script from the preceding campaign and lift the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1990. They'd also end a 30-season long championship drought without a Canadian team winning the final. The Montreal Canadiens were the last to do it in 1993.
Every Stanley Cup Finals winner: Series results by year
Since the NHL's official inaugural season in 1917, there have been 27 different franchises to claim the Stanley Cup - 22 of which are still active today.
Only twice in that span has the Stanley Cup not been awarded. Once in 1919, when the series between the Canadiens and Seattle Metropolitans was cancelled after five games due to the Great Influenza epidemic (also known as the Spanish Flu), and again for the 2004-05 lockout.
Year
Winning Team
Losing Team
Series Result
1917
Seattle Metropolitans
Montreal Canadiens
3-1
1918
Toronto Hockey Club
Vancouver Millionaires
3-2
1920
Ottawa Senators
Seattle Metropolitans
3-2
1921
Ottawa Senators
Vancouver Millionaires
3-2
1922
Toronto St. Patricks
Vancouver Millionaires
3-2
1923
Ottawa Senators
Edmonton Eskimos
2-0
1924
Montreal Canadiens
Calgary Tigers
2-0
1925
Victoria Cougars
Montreal Canadiens
3-1
1926
Montreal Maroons
Victoria Cougars
3-1
1927
Ottawa Senators
Boston Bruins
2-0
1928
New York Rangers
Montreal Maroons
3-2
1929
Boston Bruins
New York Rangers
2-0
1930
Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins
2-0
1931
Montreal Canadiens
Chicago Blackhawks
3-2
1932
Toronto Maple Leafs
New York Rangers
3-0
1933
New York Rangers
Toronto Maple Leafs
3-1
1934
Chicago Blackhawks
Detroit Red Wings
3-1
1935
Montreal Maroons
Toronto Maple Leafs
3-0
1936
Detroit Red Wings
Toronto Maple Leafs
3-1
1937
Detroit Red Wings
New York Rangers
3-2
1938
Chicago Blackhawks
Toronto Maple Leafs
3-1
1939
Boston Bruins
Toronto Maple Leafs
4-1
1940
New York Rangers
Toronto Maple Leafs
4-2
1941
Boston Bruins
Detroit Red Wings
4-0
1942
Toronto Maple Leafs
Detroit Red Wings
4-3
1943
Detroit Red Wings
Boston Bruins
4-0
1944
Montreal Canadiens
Chicago Blackhawks
4-0
1945
Toronto Maple Leafs
Detroit Red Wings
4-3
1946
Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins
4-1
1947
Toronto Maple Leafs
Montreal Canadiens
4-2
1948
Toronto Maple Leafs
Detroit Red Wings
4-0
1949
Toronto Maple Leafs
Detroit Red Wings
4-0
1950
Detroit Red Wings
New York Rangers
4-3
1951
Toronto Maple Leafs
Montreal Canadiens
4-1
1952
Detroit Red Wings
Montreal Canadiens
4-0
1953
Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins
4-1
1954
Detroit Red Wings
Montreal Canadiens
4-3
1955
Detroit Red Wings
Montreal Canadiens
4-3
1956
Montreal Canadiens
Detroit Red Wings
4-1
1957
Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins
4-1
1958
Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins
4-2
1959
Montreal Canadiens
Toronto Maple Leafs
4-1
1960
Montreal Canadiens
Toronto Maple Leafs
4-0
1961
Chicago Blackhawks
Detroit Red Wings
4-2
1962
Toronto Maple Leafs
Chicago Blackhawks
4-2
1963
Toronto Maple Leafs
Detroit Red Wings
4-1
1964
Toronto Maple Leafs
Red Wings
4-3
1965
Montreal Canadiens
Chicago Blackhawks
4-3
1966
Montreal Canadiens
Detroit Red Wings
4-2
1967
Toronto Maple Leafs
Montreal Canadiens
4-2
1968
Montreal Canadiens
St. Louis Blues
4-0
1969
Montreal Canadiens
St. Louis Blues
4-0
1970
Boston Bruins
St. Louis Blues
4-0
1971
Montreal Canadiens
Chicago Blackhawks
4-3
1972
Boston Bruins
New York Rangers
4-2
1973
Montreal Canadiens
Chicago Blackhawks
4-2
1974
Philadelphia Flyers
Boston Bruins
4-2
1975
Philadelphia Flyers
Buffalo Sabres
4-2
1976
Montreal Canadiens
Philadelphia Flyers
4-0
1977
Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins
4-0
1978
Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins
4-2
1979
Montreal Canadiens
New York Rangers
4-1
1980
New York Islanders
Philadelphia Flyers
4-2
1981
New York Islanders
Minnesota North Stars
4-1
1982
New York Islanders
Vancouver Canucks
4-0
1983
New York Islanders
Edmonton Oilers
4-0
1984
Edmonton Oilers
New York Islanders
4-1
1985
Edmonton Oilers
Philadelphia Flyers
4-1
1986
Montreal Canadiens
Calgary Flames
4-1
1987
Edmonton Oilers
Philadelphia Flyers
4-3
1988
Edmonton Oilers
Boston Bruins
4-0
1989
Calgary Flames
Montreal Canadiens
4-2
1990
Edmonton Oilers
Boston Bruins
4-1
1991
Pittsburgh Penguins
Minnesota North Stars
4-2
1992
Pittsburgh Penguins
Chicago Blackhawks
4-0
1993
Montreal Canadiens
Los Angeles Kings
4-1
1994
New York Rangers
Vancouver Canucks
4-3
1995
New Jersey Devils
Detroit Red Wings
4-0
1996
Colorado Avalanche
Florida Panthers
4-0
1997
Detroit Red Wings
Philadelphia Flyers
4-0
1998
Detroit Red Wings
Washington Capitals
4-0
1999
Dallas Stars
Buffalo Sabres
4-2
2000
New Jersey Devils
Dallas Stars
4-2
2001
Colorado Avalanche
New Jersey Devils
4-3
2002
Detroit Red Wings
Carolina Hurricanes
4-1
2003
New Jersey Devils
Mighty Ducks of Anaheim
4-3
2004
Tampa Bay Lightning
Calgary Flames
4-3
2006
Carolina Hurricanes
Edmonton Oilers
4-3
2007
Anaheim Ducks
Ottawa Senators
4-1
2008
Detroit Red Wings
Pittsburgh Penguins
4-2
2009
Pittsburgh Penguins
Detroit Red Wings
4-3
2010
Chicago Blackhawks
Philadelphia Flyers
4-2
2011
Boston Bruins
Vancouver Canucks
4-3
2012
Los Angeles Kings
New Jersey Devils
4-2
2013
Chicago Blackhawks
Boston Bruins
4-2
2014
Los Angeles Kings
New York Rangers
4-1
2015
Chicago Blackhawks
Tampa Bay Lightning
4-2
2016
Pittsburgh Penguins
San Jose Sharks
4-2
2017
Pittsburgh Penguins
Nashville Predators
4-2
2018
Washington Capitals
Vegas Golden Knights
4-1
2019
St. Louis Blues
Boston Bruins
4-3
2020
Tampa Bay Lightning
Dallas Stars
4-2
2021
Tampa Bay Lightning
Montreal Canadiens
4-1
2022
Colorado Avalanche
Tampa Bay Lightning
4-2
2023
Vegas Golden Knights
Florida Panthers
4-1
2024
Florida Panthers
Edmonton Oilers
4-3
The Panthers have their work cut out for them in their efforts to become the first team since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 & 2021 to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions. If that were to happen, it'd be the third time this century the league will have seen back-to-back champions. It happened 11 times between 1917-99, not including the five separate instances a franchise won three or more consecutive Stanley Cups in that span.
Game 1 between Florida and Edmonton is set to drop puck on Wednesday at 8pm ET. The Oilers have home-ice advantage, getting things started at Rogers Place for the first two contests before the series shifts to Amerant Arena in Sunrise, Florida for Games 3 and 4.