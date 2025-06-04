Fansided

Full list of Stanley Cup Finals winners and results by year

Every Stanley Cup Finals winner in the NHL's 108-year history all in one place.
ByAusten Bundy|
2025 Stanley Cup Final - Media Day
2025 Stanley Cup Final - Media Day | Bruce Bennett/GettyImages

The Stanley Cup is widely considered the greatest trophy in all of sports. It's certainly the hardest to earn.

A team must win 16 games across four separate best-of-seven playoff series for the honor of being crowned champions of the National Hockey League.

This year, the Florida Panthers are looking to defend their 2024 title from the same opponent they defeated last year: The Edmonton Oilers. It's just the 12th time in NHL history a Stanley Cup Final has featured a rematch from the previous season and the first since 2009 (Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings).

The Oilers are looking to become the first since the Penguins that same year to flip the script from the preceding campaign and lift the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1990. They'd also end a 30-season long championship drought without a Canadian team winning the final. The Montreal Canadiens were the last to do it in 1993.

Every Stanley Cup Finals winner: Series results by year

Since the NHL's official inaugural season in 1917, there have been 27 different franchises to claim the Stanley Cup - 22 of which are still active today.

Only twice in that span has the Stanley Cup not been awarded. Once in 1919, when the series between the Canadiens and Seattle Metropolitans was cancelled after five games due to the Great Influenza epidemic (also known as the Spanish Flu), and again for the 2004-05 lockout.

Year

Winning Team

Losing Team

Series Result

1917

Seattle Metropolitans

Montreal Canadiens

3-1

1918

Toronto Hockey Club

Vancouver Millionaires

3-2

1920

Ottawa Senators

Seattle Metropolitans

3-2

1921

Ottawa Senators

Vancouver Millionaires

3-2

1922

Toronto St. Patricks

Vancouver Millionaires

3-2

1923

Ottawa Senators

Edmonton Eskimos

2-0

1924

Montreal Canadiens

Calgary Tigers

2-0

1925

Victoria Cougars

Montreal Canadiens

3-1

1926

Montreal Maroons

Victoria Cougars

3-1

1927

Ottawa Senators

Boston Bruins

2-0

1928

New York Rangers

Montreal Maroons

3-2

1929

Boston Bruins

New York Rangers

2-0

1930

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

2-0

1931

Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Blackhawks

3-2

1932

Toronto Maple Leafs

New York Rangers

3-0

1933

New York Rangers

Toronto Maple Leafs

3-1

1934

Chicago Blackhawks

Detroit Red Wings

3-1

1935

Montreal Maroons

Toronto Maple Leafs

3-0

1936

Detroit Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs

3-1

1937

Detroit Red Wings

New York Rangers

3-2

1938

Chicago Blackhawks

Toronto Maple Leafs

3-1

1939

Boston Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs

4-1

1940

New York Rangers

Toronto Maple Leafs

4-2

1941

Boston Bruins

Detroit Red Wings

4-0

1942

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

4-3

1943

Detroit Red Wings

Boston Bruins

4-0

1944

Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Blackhawks

4-0

1945

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

4-3

1946

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

4-1

1947

Toronto Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens

4-2

1948

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

4-0

1949

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

4-0

1950

Detroit Red Wings

New York Rangers

4-3

1951

Toronto Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens

4-1

1952

Detroit Red Wings

Montreal Canadiens

4-0

1953

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

4-1

1954

Detroit Red Wings

Montreal Canadiens

4-3

1955

Detroit Red Wings

Montreal Canadiens

4-3

1956

Montreal Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings

4-1

1957

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

4-1

1958

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

4-2

1959

Montreal Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs

4-1

1960

Montreal Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs

4-0

1961

Chicago Blackhawks

Detroit Red Wings

4-2

1962

Toronto Maple Leafs

Chicago Blackhawks

4-2

1963

Toronto Maple Leafs

Detroit Red Wings

4-1

1964

Toronto Maple Leafs

Red Wings

4-3

1965

Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Blackhawks

4-3

1966

Montreal Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings

4-2

1967

Toronto Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens

4-2

1968

Montreal Canadiens

St. Louis Blues

4-0

1969

Montreal Canadiens

St. Louis Blues

4-0

1970

Boston Bruins

St. Louis Blues

4-0

1971

Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Blackhawks

4-3

1972

Boston Bruins

New York Rangers

4-2

1973

Montreal Canadiens

Chicago Blackhawks

4-2

1974

Philadelphia Flyers

Boston Bruins

4-2

1975

Philadelphia Flyers

Buffalo Sabres

4-2

1976

Montreal Canadiens

Philadelphia Flyers

4-0

1977

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

4-0

1978

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

4-2

1979

Montreal Canadiens

New York Rangers

4-1

1980

New York Islanders

Philadelphia Flyers

4-2

1981

New York Islanders

Minnesota North Stars

4-1

1982

New York Islanders

Vancouver Canucks

4-0

1983

New York Islanders

Edmonton Oilers

4-0

1984

Edmonton Oilers

New York Islanders

4-1

1985

Edmonton Oilers

Philadelphia Flyers

4-1

1986

Montreal Canadiens

Calgary Flames

4-1

1987

Edmonton Oilers

Philadelphia Flyers

4-3

1988

Edmonton Oilers

Boston Bruins

4-0

1989

Calgary Flames

Montreal Canadiens

4-2

1990

Edmonton Oilers

Boston Bruins

4-1

1991

Pittsburgh Penguins

Minnesota North Stars

4-2

1992

Pittsburgh Penguins

Chicago Blackhawks

4-0

1993

Montreal Canadiens

Los Angeles Kings

4-1

1994

New York Rangers

Vancouver Canucks

4-3

1995

New Jersey Devils

Detroit Red Wings

4-0

1996

Colorado Avalanche

Florida Panthers

4-0

1997

Detroit Red Wings

Philadelphia Flyers

4-0

1998

Detroit Red Wings

Washington Capitals

4-0

1999

Dallas Stars

Buffalo Sabres

4-2

2000

New Jersey Devils

Dallas Stars

4-2

2001

Colorado Avalanche

New Jersey Devils

4-3

2002

Detroit Red Wings

Carolina Hurricanes

4-1

2003

New Jersey Devils

Mighty Ducks of Anaheim

4-3

2004

Tampa Bay Lightning

Calgary Flames

4-3

2006

Carolina Hurricanes

Edmonton Oilers

4-3

2007

Anaheim Ducks

Ottawa Senators

4-1

2008

Detroit Red Wings

Pittsburgh Penguins

4-2

2009

Pittsburgh Penguins

Detroit Red Wings

4-3

2010

Chicago Blackhawks

Philadelphia Flyers

4-2

2011

Boston Bruins

Vancouver Canucks

4-3

2012

Los Angeles Kings

New Jersey Devils

4-2

2013

Chicago Blackhawks

Boston Bruins

4-2

2014

Los Angeles Kings

New York Rangers

4-1

2015

Chicago Blackhawks

Tampa Bay Lightning

4-2

2016

Pittsburgh Penguins

San Jose Sharks

4-2

2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

Nashville Predators

4-2

2018

Washington Capitals

Vegas Golden Knights

4-1

2019

St. Louis Blues

Boston Bruins

4-3

2020

Tampa Bay Lightning

Dallas Stars

4-2

2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

Montreal Canadiens

4-1

2022

Colorado Avalanche

Tampa Bay Lightning

4-2

2023

Vegas Golden Knights

Florida Panthers

4-1

2024

Florida Panthers

Edmonton Oilers

4-3

The Panthers have their work cut out for them in their efforts to become the first team since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 & 2021 to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions. If that were to happen, it'd be the third time this century the league will have seen back-to-back champions. It happened 11 times between 1917-99, not including the five separate instances a franchise won three or more consecutive Stanley Cups in that span.

Game 1 between Florida and Edmonton is set to drop puck on Wednesday at 8pm ET. The Oilers have home-ice advantage, getting things started at Rogers Place for the first two contests before the series shifts to Amerant Arena in Sunrise, Florida for Games 3 and 4.

