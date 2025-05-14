Full NFL Christmas Day games schedule for the 2025 season

The NFL's quest to take over Christmas is in full swing for the 2025 season. After a wildly successful doubleheader on Christmas Day in 2024 on Netflix, the NFL moved forward with plans to schedule a tripleheader every year on Christmas going forward, beginning with a strong 2025 slate, which you can see below.

Here go two more for y’all 🎁



2025 Christmas Gameday on @netflix pic.twitter.com/8hLJA4Fan5 — NFL (@NFL) May 14, 2025

The games on Netflix continue what was stated to be a three-year contract between the NFL and the streamer to offer games on Christmas Day while the third game lands on Amazon Prime, whose Thursday night slot lands on Christmas this year. Since the NFL is trying to establish its roots on a holiday traditionally dominated by the NBA, it has chosen some heavy hitters for the Christmas matchups.

2025 NFL Christmas Day games offer huge divisional matchups

Away Team Home Team Start Time TV Channel/Streaming Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders 1 p.m. ET Netflix Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings 4:30 p.m. ET Netflix Denver Broncos Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ET Prime Video

All three Christmas Day games feature divisional rivalries, beginning with Netflix's all-NFC doubleheader in the afternoon. The festivities begin in Landover, Maryland as the Washington Commanders play host to the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East feud that should take on more significance as Jayden Daniels emerges as a potential superstar quarterback for the home team.

The second game of the doubleheader on Netflix will feature a game that could have big playoff stakes in the NFC North as the Detroit Lions head north to take on the Minnesota Vikings. These teams won a combined 29 games during the 2024 regular season, culminating in an epic Week 18 Sunday night matchup that saw the Lions earn a win to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Christmas will wrap up on Amazon as the Chiefs play their third straight game on the holiday by hosting the Denver Broncos in prime time. Denver last appeared on Christmas in 2022, when they lost 51-14 to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The only team making its Christmas debut this season is Washington, which had not been picked to play on the holiday before. Minnesota previously appeared on Christmas in 2020, Dallas in 2010 with Detroit making its most recent Christmas appearance back in 1999.