Full rosters for the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game: Jeremy Lin to coach G League team

Jeremy Lin's brief return to the NBA headlines a stellar 2025 Castrol Rising Stars Challenge.

By Lior Lampert

Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers v New Taipei Kings - P.League+
Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers v New Taipei Kings - P.League+ / Gene Wang/GettyImages
The NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend (ASW) at Chase Center, home to the Golden State Warriors, is upon us. It's an exciting three-day affair, jam-packed with events, including the Castrol Rising Stars Challenge.

Rising Stars is a yearly showcase of the Association's best young talent. The player pool consists of 21 up-and-coming rookies and sophomores, plus seven G League members. Divided into groups of seven, they will go head-to-head in a mini four-team tournament. This format might sound familiar to those who have tuned into the competition over the past two years. However, there's an intriguing new twist for the winner.

With ASW in the Bay Area, the NBA named four honorary coaches who have previously represented the Warriors (one for each squad). Not only did these legends play in Golden State, but they all began their journeys to becoming household names with the franchise.

Here's a look at the stellar cast of players and coaches for the 2025 Rising Stars Challenge.

Full G League roster for the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game

Player

Team

Reed Sheppard

Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Leonard Miller

Iowa Wolves

Bryce McGowens

Rip City Remix

Mac McClung

Osceola Magic

JD Davison

Maine Celtics

Dink Pate

Mexico City Capitanes

Pat Spencer

Santa Cruz Warriors

Honorary coach: Jeremy Lin

On the week of the 13th anniversary of his famous "Linsanity" run, Jeremy Lin returns to the NBA sidelines to lead the G League team. The iconic near-two-month stretch happened when he was with the New York Knicks, but his career in the league started in Golden State.

Lin's heartwarming and timely homecoming as the G League coach is a story on its own. Nonetheless, he'll guide a fun crew eager to make their mark. 2024 No. 3 overall draft pick Reed Sheppard of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets' developmental affiliate, is featured. Two-time defending Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung of the Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic) is also in the mix. Both are well-regarded for their athleticism, meaning we should get some thrilling highlights.

Full Team M roster for the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game

Player

Team

Amen Thompson

Houston Rockets

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers

Yves Missi

New Orleans Pelicans

Julian Strawther

Denver Nuggets

Bub Carrington

Washington Wizards

Honorary coach: Mitch Richmond

1988-89 Rookie of the Year Mitch Richmond will coach Team M. The Hall of Fame shooting guard's bunch is loaded with studs, spotlighted by the Thompson twins, Amen and Ausar.

Amen and Ausar have garnered attention for their remarkable physical traits and ability to do everything on the basketball court. The former is a Swiss Army Knife for the Rockets, while the latter does the same for the Detroit Pistons. Moreover, Denver Nuggets second-year sharpshooter Julian Strawther replaced the recently injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson.

Full Team T roster for the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game

Player

Team

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat

Gradey Dick

Toronto Raptors

Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors

Alex Sarr

Washington Wizards

Anthony Black

Orlando Magic

Honorary coach: Tim Hardaway Sr.

Team T will also led by another Hall of Famer: Tim Hardaway Sr.

Hardaway has an interesting combination of talent, including the 2024 NBA Draft's top two picks: Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks) and Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards).

Risacher and Sarr will be joined by Toronto Raptors three-point marksman Gradey Dick and Miami Heat wing Jaime Jaquez Jr., among others.

Full Team C roster for the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game

Player

Team

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs

Jaylen Wells

Memphis Grizzlies

Dalton Knecht

Los Angeles Lakers

Keyonte George

Utah Jazz

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Golden State Warriors

Ryan Dunn

Phoenix Suns

Zach Edey

Memphis Grizzlies

Honorary coach: Chris Mullin

Hall of Famer Chris Mullin will coach Team C. As a former lethal sniper from beyond the arc, he'll enjoy working with Los Angeles Lakers first-round rookie Dalton Knecht.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the premier teams in the league this season, thanks to strong contributions from their 2024 draft class. Two-way wing Jaylen Wells and 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey have been core rotation pieces for a top-three seed in the Western Conference heading into ASW. Mullin could lean on them in winning time, considering they've demonstrated the ability to impact those situations positively.

