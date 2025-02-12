Full rosters for the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game: Jeremy Lin to coach G League team
By Lior Lampert
The NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend (ASW) at Chase Center, home to the Golden State Warriors, is upon us. It's an exciting three-day affair, jam-packed with events, including the Castrol Rising Stars Challenge.
Rising Stars is a yearly showcase of the Association's best young talent. The player pool consists of 21 up-and-coming rookies and sophomores, plus seven G League members. Divided into groups of seven, they will go head-to-head in a mini four-team tournament. This format might sound familiar to those who have tuned into the competition over the past two years. However, there's an intriguing new twist for the winner.
With ASW in the Bay Area, the NBA named four honorary coaches who have previously represented the Warriors (one for each squad). Not only did these legends play in Golden State, but they all began their journeys to becoming household names with the franchise.
Here's a look at the stellar cast of players and coaches for the 2025 Rising Stars Challenge.
Full G League roster for the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game
Reed Sheppard
Rio Grande Valley Vipers
Leonard Miller
Iowa Wolves
Bryce McGowens
Rip City Remix
Mac McClung
Osceola Magic
JD Davison
Maine Celtics
Dink Pate
Mexico City Capitanes
Pat Spencer
Santa Cruz Warriors
Honorary coach: Jeremy Lin
On the week of the 13th anniversary of his famous "Linsanity" run, Jeremy Lin returns to the NBA sidelines to lead the G League team. The iconic near-two-month stretch happened when he was with the New York Knicks, but his career in the league started in Golden State.
Lin's heartwarming and timely homecoming as the G League coach is a story on its own. Nonetheless, he'll guide a fun crew eager to make their mark. 2024 No. 3 overall draft pick Reed Sheppard of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets' developmental affiliate, is featured. Two-time defending Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung of the Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic) is also in the mix. Both are well-regarded for their athleticism, meaning we should get some thrilling highlights.
Full Team M roster for the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game
Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons
Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards
Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
Yves Missi
New Orleans Pelicans
Julian Strawther
Denver Nuggets
Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards
Honorary coach: Mitch Richmond
1988-89 Rookie of the Year Mitch Richmond will coach Team M. The Hall of Fame shooting guard's bunch is loaded with studs, spotlighted by the Thompson twins, Amen and Ausar.
Amen and Ausar have garnered attention for their remarkable physical traits and ability to do everything on the basketball court. The former is a Swiss Army Knife for the Rockets, while the latter does the same for the Detroit Pistons. Moreover, Denver Nuggets second-year sharpshooter Julian Strawther replaced the recently injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson.
Full Team T roster for the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat
Gradey Dick
Toronto Raptors
Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
Tristan Da Silva
Orlando Magic
Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
Alex Sarr
Washington Wizards
Anthony Black
Orlando Magic
Honorary coach: Tim Hardaway Sr.
Team T will also led by another Hall of Famer: Tim Hardaway Sr.
Hardaway has an interesting combination of talent, including the 2024 NBA Draft's top two picks: Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks) and Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards).
Risacher and Sarr will be joined by Toronto Raptors three-point marksman Gradey Dick and Miami Heat wing Jaime Jaquez Jr., among others.
Full Team C roster for the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game
Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies
Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Golden State Warriors
Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns
Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies
Honorary coach: Chris Mullin
Hall of Famer Chris Mullin will coach Team C. As a former lethal sniper from beyond the arc, he'll enjoy working with Los Angeles Lakers first-round rookie Dalton Knecht.
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the premier teams in the league this season, thanks to strong contributions from their 2024 draft class. Two-way wing Jaylen Wells and 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey have been core rotation pieces for a top-three seed in the Western Conference heading into ASW. Mullin could lean on them in winning time, considering they've demonstrated the ability to impact those situations positively.