Nicole and Garrett McNamara on how '100 Foot Wave' HBO series has impacted the evolution of big wave surfing

For Big Wave rider Garrett McNamara and his wife and manager, Nicole, the HBO adventure series, 100 Foot Wave, began as a way to introduce big wave surfing to the world. What followed was just that and more. Season one consisted of years of footage of the McNamara’s and their history with a seemingly unknown surf location called Nazaré, Portugal. The monster waves that were once thought to be unridable have now become a mecca for any and all big-wave surfers on the planet. Nicole and Garrett, along with their crew, are responsible for introducing this wave to the world while simultaneously looking to ride the biggest wave known to man.

The show's success has seemed to bridge a gap between fans of surfing and people looking to watch others do what they never even dreamed about. The McNamara’s have seen the show as a way to introduce Nazaré to the world, and the reception and growth they have seen in the sport and in Nazaré have been amazing. They both sat down for an exclusive interview with FanSided to discuss the show and surfing.

“Being able to share Nazaré the wave with the world through CNN, BBC, and all aspects of the media, Instagram just came out back then, and billions of people saw the big waves of Nazaré,” Garrett McNamara said. “So then billions of people were first interested in Portugal and then also very interested in surfing as a whole. So we've captivated billions of new surf enthusiasts through Nazaré and The 100 Foot show.”

“And Portugal, you know, it's crazy, when we first got there, of course, there was a surf culture and there was surf schools but now, I mean, there are surf schools everywhere, and up and down the entire coast, and it's just, it's a whole other level,” Nicole added.

“The pilgrimage from the church down to the lighthouse, when we got there in 2010, there was not one single person the whole winter, because it was only known as the place that they had, and it was known as off limits. Do not go to North Beach. A lot, a lot of bad memories there from so many family members passing their grandparents and uncles and aunties and great-grandparents, all families had somebody who died there,” Garrett said. “So it wasn't a place they even wanted to go. So now there's [people from] 72 different countries every day, making the walk down to the lighthouse, and that's every day. On other days, there's way more.”

Now, in the third season, the show has shifted gears a bit. The third season is possibly the most emotional yet. Beautifully shot with stories that tug at heart strings, viewers get to return to Nazaré where it all began with some of their favorite surfers, while getting introduced to new big waves around the world. Series regulars Andrew Cotton, Justine Dupont, and Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca are back again, showing the world why they are among the best in the world. But the storylines take a step back into big wave surfing around the world with trips to Hawaii, Cortez Bank, and Morocco.

“When we first got there in 2010, so many of the beginning years, Garrett used to watch the storms of the whole world and chase the storms. Then once we found that Nazaré, we kind of just stayed there for many years learning it, exploring it, sharing it, riding it in all different conditions,” Nicole explained. “It's finally got to the point where Nazaré is good. Nazaré doesn't really need us to be there every swell. So now Garrett's really excited to, you know, explore some of the other waves he always wanted to. We see them go to Morocco this season, there are still the waves in Ireland that we're gonna go this year with Cotty, France, and Spain. I just think it's an evolution. You know, Nazaré is good now, and it will always be the most consistent big wave in the world. There's nowhere that has so many big swells every year.”

What the series has done for big wave surfing has been immeasurable. The sport of big wave surfing has taken a backseat in many ways to conventional surfing. With the addition of surfing in the Olympics and the popularity on the rise, the McNamara’s would like to see the big wave riders get their dues as well.

“Big wave surfing has always had its struggles, which is surprising because it's the most captivating. I mean, I would much rather watch somebody on a giant wave than just completely small, crummy waves at some contest,” McNamara explained. “But for some reason, it never got its time at the forefront in the public eye. I think definitely, this is the first time, and the longevity of it too, it's not just like a one-hour movie, you know, it's a series. So, yeah, for big wave surfing right now, it's the thing.”

Currently, on the World Surf League Big Wave Tour, there is only one event. That event in the TUDOR NAZARÉ Big Wave Challenge. Lack of awareness for the big wave surfers has been an issue for surfers and fans alike, now that the interest in the sport is on the rise. Certainly, shows like 100 Foot Wave quench some of the thirst fans have, but many are calling for more media and contests. Garrett McNamara wishes that he could take it upon himself to create more opportunities for big wave riders.

“As far as, besides the show, with the big wave tour, it has always been a struggle. I just don't feel like the right people, with the right intentions, doing things in a good way, have been involved yet. So, just ego, capitalism, greed, and it's sad that it's not doing a lot better for the up-and-coming surfers, “he said. “I wish I had more time. If I had time, I would put a tour together. I would put an awards thing together. And I would put my heart, soul into it and do it in a good way, with good intentions for the athletes. But I just don't have the time.”

Garrett McNamara is happy to step back from big waves and watch the next generation shine

This season shows a step back from the McNamara family. They are single-handedly responsible for showing the world that waves in Nazaré can be some of the biggest in the world. The Big Wave movement around the world and certainly under the watchful eye of the lighthouse on the cliff of Nazaré can be traced to McNamara and his crew. Now he and his family are spending less time in the water and making way for the next generation of surfers looking to ride the 100-foot wave. McNamara spoke a bit about his transition.

“I'm in such a good spot right now with the way I feel about riding big waves, and I'm so happy to see everybody else out there, so I can actually enjoy watching them surf, and seeing the sport excel, and seeing them doing things that I would never imagine possible,” he said. “Just enjoying what a baby (Navare) growing into, now almost an adult or definitely an adolescent. She's doing well, and the surfers are doing well with her, and everybody's excelling beyond, yes, it's fun to witness. It's fun to be in the mix, too. But, you know, it's a lot. I don't have to catch every wave anymore. I really love watching everybody, and I love being inspired by everybody.”

HBO’s 100 Foot Wave season three is currently airing on HBO Max. Season 3 debuted on Thursday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with new episodes premiering every Thursday at the same time on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max. Tune in to see The McNamara’s along with some of the bravest men and women in surfing try and conquer the largest waves in the world.