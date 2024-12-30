Garrett Wilson admits the truth about Jets, real reason he’d want to be traded
The failure of the Aaron Rodgers experience may cost the New York Jets more than the 12 regular season losses they've endured during their 2024 campaign. In the end, it may cost New York their most talented offensive player.
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson has managed to produce at a high level no matter who is throwing him passes during his three seasons in the NFL. This season, he leads the Jets with 90 receptions for 987 yards and six touchdowns. He's been the model of consistency inside the maelstrom that's been the Jets' franchise in recent seasons.
The combination of his talent, youth and production has caught the attention of numerous teams around the league. Wilson and his representatives understand he'd draw significant interest on the trade market if New York was willing to deal him. That reality has Jets fans keeping a close eye on everything their star wideout says in the press.
His comments after the team's 40-14 shellacking at the hands of the Bills won't do anything to calm fears in New York. The former Ohio State standout praised his team's effort level from week to week but followed it up by lamenting how his team always gets their "ass kicked."
Garrett Wilson admits painful Jets truth amid bubbling trade rumors
Those are not the words of a player who is satisfied with his current situation. Wilson already is the team's leading pass-catcher which means he can't be angling for a larger role in the team's offense. Any discontent he expresses in the media can only be designed to add fuel to rumors about how he might want to leave for greener pastures in the offseason.
The silver lining for the Jets is that if Wilson does want to leave they can demand a high price in trade talks. It's even possible that offloading him could help the team get enough draft capital to land the quarterback of their choice in this year's draft. The Jets would prefer to pair a new, young quarterback with their young, star wideout but that might not be possible.
Wilson's status will be something all NFL fans will watch as the offseason begins to unfold.