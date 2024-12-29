4 teams Garrett Wilson trade would make a contender if Aaron Rodgers returns to Jets
To say that the Aaron Rodgers experiment hasn't worked well for the New York Jets would be an understatement. The Jets acquired the future Hall of Famer, hoping he'd help elevate them to Super Bowl contention, but the opposite has happened. Rodgers missed all but four offensive snaps of his first season in New York after tearing his Achilles and has led the Jets to a 4-11 record upon his return from injury.
In response to the team's horrific season, the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. As if that wasn't bad enough, Rodgers' sheer presence on the team is reportedly driving their own players away.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, if the Jets elect to bring Rodgers back in 2025, star wide receiver Garrett Wilson might request a trade. Obviously, the Jets would be foolish to bring Rodgers back if it meant Wilson would ask out, but the Jets are a franchise known for making mistakes. If they do bring Rodgers back and that leads to a Wilson trade request, here are four potential suitors that he can help form into contenders.
4. The Patriots would improve tremendously by acquiring Garrett Wilson
Let me start off by saying it's incredibly unlikely that the Jets would ever consider trading Wilson to a division rival, which the New England Patriots certainly are. With that being said, though, it isn't impossible for a deal to happen if the Patriots give them an offer they can't refuse.
If said offer is made, the Patriots would become immediately intriguing. Wilson alone won't catapult them into Super Bowl contention, but he'd help add to the team's biggest weakness. The Patriots are in dire need of any skill position talent they can acquire to play with Drake Maye, and Wilson is as good of a player as they can realistically acquire.
The Patriots leading receiver is Hunter Henry, with 66 receptions for 674 yards. Their leading wide receiver is DeMario Douglas, who has 63 receptions and 587 yards. Wilson, despite playing with the declining Rodgers and not receiving enough targets to his liking, has 90 receptions for 987 yards as of this writing. He'd help transform this Patriots' offense and their promising young quarterback and make them an interesting team in next year's AFC playoff race.
3. Garrett Wilson would give Bo Nix the No. 1 receiver he desperately needs
The Denver Broncos are one of the most impressive feel-good stories of the NFL season. Pegged by many to finish well outside of the playoff picture, they still control their destiny to squeak in despite losing their last couple of games.
Their defense is a huge reason why the team has succeeded as much as it has, but what Bo Nix has done as a rookie cannot be ignored. He has completed 65.1 percent of his throws for 3,454 yards and 25 touchdowns in the air, and has done so despite a relatively weak wide receiver room to work with.
Courtland Sutton is solid, but is he a true WR1? Guys like Devaughn Vele and Marvin Mims Jr. are decent depth options, but neither of them is consistent enough to be seen as clear-cut second options. Adding Wilson moves the current receivers down in the depth chart while adding one of the best young wideouts in the sport. It's a no-brainer for a team that could use a bit of an offensive boost.
2. Jayden Daniels can take a massive leap if the Commanders acquired Garrett Wilson
Despite being a rookie, Jayden Daniels already looks like one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. He's on his way to winning the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award and is on the verge of leading the Washington Commanders to an unexpected playoff berth.
A big reason why Daniels has had as much success as he has is Terry McLaurin, a clear-cut WR1, but outside of McLaurin, there isn't much there. Washington's second-leading pass catcher is 34-year-old Zach Ertz who might not even be back next season. Guys like Noah Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus aren't threats either.
Adding Wilson to an offense already including McLaurin and Daniels would make Washington's offense an impossible one to defend against. It would also help Daniels continue to develop into one of the game's best quarterbacks.
1. The Steelers can finally acquire a star receiver if Garrett Wilson becomes available
Every time a high-end wide receiver becomes available, the Pittsburgh Steelers are mentioned as a potential suitor. If Wilson did become available, chances are, the Steelers will be in the mix of interested teams. He'd help them immensely if they did get him.
The Steelers do have George Pickens, but is he reliable enough on and off the field to be considered a true WR1? Beyond Pickens, the receiver room is pretty barren, with guys like Pat Freiermuth and Calvin Austin III being Pittsburgh's secondary and tertiary options.
The Steelers don't have a franchise quarterback, but Wilson, based on what he's done with the Jets, has proven that he doesn't need elite quarterback play to produce. A guy like Russell Wilson can and should force the ball Wilson's way, as he has done at times with Pickens, and watch him work.