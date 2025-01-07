Gavin Lux trade makes Yankees' ideal Gleyber Torres replacement painfully obvious
By Jacob Mountz
In recent days, the New York Yankees discussed trades for two second base options: Gavin Lux of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres. With Lux now headed to Cincinnati, Arraez remains their sole current infield target – and that may be great for the Yankees.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Luis Arraez makes perfect sense for the Yankees
Despite his promising talent, Lux has struggled during his five-year Dodgers tenure. He has also had his struggles with injury, missing all of 2023 with a knee injury. Arraez, on the other hand, is coming off a stretch where he won three straight batting titles.
In 2024, Arraez slashed .314/.346/.392/.739 with four home runs through 637 at-bats, posting an NL-best 200 hits. The past three years saw the coveted infielder hit .316, .354 and .314 respectively, winning Silver Sluggers in 2022 and 2023. Arraez is not a feared home run hitter, the kind that the Yankees love to stack the lineup with, though the short right porch will help him boost his meager power numbers at least a bit. Still, Arraez brings more to the table than just his stellar batting averages; during his stretch of winning three batting titles, his doubles totals have not dipped below 30.
Despite not being a plus defender at second base, Arraez’s four errors stand in stark contrast to Gleyber Torres’ 18. However, Arraez ranked among the worst in outs above average with a -7 at second base last season. Along with this, there is one more downside: Arraez is currently on the final year of his contract. As the Yankees learned with Juan Soto, trading players with years of control for a one-year rental player can be risky. However, with the leftover Soto money still on hand, the Yankees could readily afford to extend him, which might be a great idea.
If acquired by the Yanks, his bat would fill a pivotal role New York currently lacks. Arraez would capably fill the leadoff spot, serving as the perfect table-setter for Aaron Judge and the other Yankee sluggers. His high contact rates (best in MLB last year) would work to offset the Yankees’ strikeout-heavy batting order. Adding Arraez would immediately bolster New York’s chances at winning the World Series next season.