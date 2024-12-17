Geno Smith injury should have Seahawks thinking about wild card QB future
By Lior Lampert
Sam Howell's relief performance for Geno Smith in Week 15 should prompt Seattle Seahawks fans to feel more appreciative toward the latter. But the former makes many quarterbacks look like a prime Dan Marino, so take that with a grain of salt.
Smith, 34, suffered a knee injury in Seattle's Sunday Night Football loss to the Green Bay Packers and was physically unable to re-enter the contest. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has since indicated there's no structural damage. However, with a potential out in the former's contract this coming offseason, could the team cut their losses? And if so, who would be a viable alternative?
Seattle may not need to look any further than their Week 16 opponent — the Minnesota Vikings — to find their eventual Smith replacement. After all, Sam Darnold is slated for free agency after the 2024 campaign and probably played himself out of his current employer's price range.
Geno Smith's injury should have the Seahawks thinking about replacing him with Sam Darnold this coming offseason
Darnold signed a one-year "prove it" deal with the Vikings last offseason and has fully capitalized on his opportunity, earning dark horse MVP consideration. Moreover, Minnesota invested a top-10 draft pick in rookie J.J. McCarthy to become the franchise's long-term solution under center. Unfortunately, a season-ending meniscus injury temporarily paused that plan, simultaneously clearing the runway for the 27-year-old to cement his status atop the depth chart.
With McCarthy eyeing a full return to health in 2025, Darnold becomes expendable for Minnesota, especially considering what it'll cost to retain him. ESPN's Kevin Seifert recently reported that the Vikings "have not ruled out" re-signing the veteran journeyman, though that feels like a pipe dream. Plus, given the organizational circumstances, it'd be a poor allocation of financial resources.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks can offer Darnold a starting job without having to look over his shoulder for a talented young gunslinger to supplant him. The peace of mind is an ostensibly appealing and worthwhile selling point. Not to mention, Seattle has two bonafide star wide receiver targets in DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and an ascending play-caller in Ryan Grubb.
By several metrics, Smith is a mid-to-top-tier NFL signal-caller. His 83.3 overall Pro Football Focus player grade ranks ninth among 69 eligible passers. He's fifth in completion percentage (69.9 percent) and tied for the fourth-highest on-target throw rate in the league (77.7 percent). Yet, the two-time Pro Bowler is third in interceptions (13) and sacks taken (43), highlighting the success has come in ebbs and flows this season.
Cutting Smith this offseason triggers a $39.7 million dead cap hit, which might complicate matters.