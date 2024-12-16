Sam Howell made Geno Smith a lot of money in Seahawks loss to Packers
The Seattle Seahawks lost three things on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. They lost the game, 30-13, and they lost quarterback Geno Smith. (They also lost their dignity as Packers fans drowned out the 12s.)
Seattle was forced to bring in backup Sam Howell after Smith took a hit to his lower body. He limped to the locker room and the team ultimately ruled him "questionable" to return with a knee injury. He didn't come back in.
Some fans in Seattle had wanted to get a look at Howell when Smith was struggling this season. He'd started for the Commanders last year and had shown flashes of promise after all. They should have been careful what they wished for.
Sam Howell's cameo made Geno Smith look even more important to the Seahawks
Howell played seven series in the second half. He was 5-of-14 for 24 yards and an interception. He took four sacks.
It's not that Smith was exceptional before he left the game. He was 15-of-19 for 149 yards and an interception at the goal line. He took three sacks. But the difference between Smith and Howell couldn't have been more drastic. Even in a bad performance, Smith was miles ahead of what Howell gave Seattle.
It's a shame too because the Seahawks defense gave their offense plenty of opportunities to get back into the game. After giving up 20 points in the first half, they forced four three-and-outs, a fumble and a turnover on downs. The only points they conceded in the second half were from a field goal.
Zach Charbonnet broke free down the sideline for a 24-yard touchdown with just over 11 minutes left in the game. The Seahawks were within 10 points and their defense promptly forced a three-and-out. From that point on, Howell didn't generate a first down. Seattle punted, lost the ball via interception and punted again.
Geno Smith's next contract negotiations should begin with Sam Howell lowlights
Smith signed an extension through 2025, so it's almost time to discuss a new contract lest the quarterback walks after next season.
Smith's agents should start that discussion by pulling up the tape from this game and asking Seahawks GM John Schneider if he wants to live through more of that.
Frankliy, Smith isn't an elite quarterback. He's capable of playing really good football. He's also more than capable of a stinker. However, Seattle needs to ask themselves how much of their deficiencies Smith has been covering up. Those Howell sacks didn't exactly make the offensive line look functional. Smith spends a lot of his time evading that kind of pressure.
There are far more Sam Howells out there than Geno Smiths.