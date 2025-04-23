George Kittle fires back at insider over reason for 49ers OTAs absence

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's absence from the beginning of voluntary OTAs isn't contract related, per San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini noted Kittle's nonattendance on Day 1 of the 49ers' optional offseason program stems from an ongoing contractual impasse. But the six-time Pro Bowler wasted no time refuting her claim by directly responding to the report, effectively (and hilariously) ending the speculation.

Your source is incorrect — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 23, 2025

George Kittle claps back at NFL insider over reason for missing first day of 49ers OTAs

"Your source is incorrect," Kittle told Russini.

Welp. It can't get much clearer than that. Despite recent buzz, we heard straight from the horse's mouth that Kittle isn't holding out.

A fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) then jokingly asked Kittle where he got his intel from. The star seam-stretcher doubled down on quieting the outside noise, replying "me!," accompanied by a laughing emoji.

While everyone wonders what's going on between Kittle and the Niners, he ostensibly isn't too worried about a deal eventually getting done. Perhaps his no-show had to do with him funneling beer at WrestleMania 41. Your body doesn't recover from a long night of drinking when you're 31 like it did in your 20s.

Regardless of the actual reason(s), Kittle is downplaying playing hooky as the 49ers officially begin preparing for the 2025 NFL campaign. However, it's important to note that his presence isn't mandatory (yet). He reminded everyone of this with a light-hearted attempt to minimize the situation publicly.

Kittle's absence wasn't unexpected. The tea leaves suggested he wasn't going to be there, so it's not like the 49ers were caught by surprise. Both sides have voiced a desire to ensure their partnership ends with him retiring as a member of the only franchise he's ever known. They aren't running from each other -- even though the optics may say otherwise.

49ers general manager John Lynch said that the team and Kittle "have had good communication," another sign that this saga has been overblown. As insiders continue to hear/tell one story, the interested parties lead us to believe another. In what's becoming a battle of "he said, she said," it's fair to trust those involved instead of (reputable) folks on the outside looking in.