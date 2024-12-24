George Pickens' Christmas wish comes true with latest injury update
We've reached the final two weeks of the NFL season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are exactly where they started the year - tied for first in the AFC North. With that in mind, it cannot be overstated how huge Wednesday's Christmas Day matchup is for Pittsburgh.
A win for the Steelers would go a long way toward the team winning the AFC North. Pittsburgh holding the tiebreaker over the Baltimore Ravens means that while they lost to Baltimore in Week 16 and don't play the Ravens again in the regular season, they still control their destiny over their arch-rivals in the race for the North.
While it's good that the Steelers control their destiny, actually winning their next two games will be a challenge. Their Christmas Day opponent couldn't be any tougher, as they're set to host the 14-1 Kansas City Chiefs. Fortunately, the Steelers got positive news on the injury front involving George Pickens, their No. 1 receiver.
Pickens had missed each of the Steelers' last three games due to a hamstring injury but is officially off the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest, meaning he'll be available to suit up. This is what Pickens had been hoping for, and it's safe to say Steelers fans are just as thrilled.
George Pickens and Steelers get ultimate present ahead of crucial Christmas Day game
Pickens has his faults, but there's no disputing that he's the clear-cut best receiver on this Steelers roster. Despite only appearing in 12 of the team's 15 games, Pickens not only leads the team in receiving yards, but he's recorded 333 more yards than Calvin Austin III, the team's second-leading receiver. No other wide receiver on the team even has 333 yards receiving. This offense has been that Pickens-focused.
Since his injury, Pittsburgh's offense has struggled. They've averaged just 15 points per game in their last two contests and Russell Wilson hasn't played particularly well in any game Pickens hasn't appeared in.
With that in mind, it cannot be overstated just how crucial it is to have Pickens back in the mix against a Chiefs defense that has surrendered just 18.5 points per game this season - the third-fewest in the NFL.
There's reason to believe this will be a close, low-scoring game featuring two of the best defenses in the sport. Having a difference-maker like Pickens get back out there could dictate the final score in a game that the Steelers really have to have.