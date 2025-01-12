Even when he’s not trying to, George Pickens creates headache for Steelers
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers have far too many problems entering the offseason, and George Pickens is one of them. While Pickens caught a touchdown in the Steelers eventual Wild Card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens, it was too little, too late, as a 21-0 halftime deficit ultimately doomed another Pittsburgh playoff run just after it started.
The Steelers ended the season on a five-game losing streak, much of which Pickens missed with an injury. When he returned, the Georgia product did not have the same impact, and even dropped three passes without a catch in the Steelers final regular-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which resulted in another defeat.
Pittsburgh looked like a broken team for much of the game in Baltimore, albeit minus a third quarter jolt from the offense few saw coming. Credit Arthur Smith and Russell Wilson, who made the necessary adjustments. Unfortunately, it turns out coming back from a 21-point deficit against a team led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is essentially impossible. Who could've guessed?
In his postgame presser, the media asked Pickens to look forward, which is a tough ask. Pickens was asked about his own future, and whether he saw growth with the offense in his third year with the Steelers. Pickens said he has seen growth, and explained where. When asked if he was optimistic about the future, the third-year wideout was brutally honest.
Steelers star George Pickens brutal honestly got him in trouble
Fresh off a postseason loss and five straight losses, I wouldn't be optimistic either. Pickens, who has been a controversial figure in Pittsburgh for much of the past two years, received criticism from across the NFL spectrum on Saturday night into Sunday morning. He also didn't want to comment on his future with the team or the possibility of a long-term contract, claiming he was only focused on the present.
Again, it's a reasonable answer, but Pickens is not most players, and Steelers fans were already angry. Pickens merely provided them with another target. Once the 23-year-old let the game's result simmer some, though, he did jump on social media to let fans know he meant no ill will.
The Steelers haven't won a playoff game since 2016. During his press conferences this past week, Tomlin tried to deflect that statistic, saying he carries that baggage, rather than much of the current roster. Yet, it's tough not to hear about Pittsburgh's recent postseason woes if you live in the 412, let alone if you're a member of said professional football team.
It's going to be a long offseason for the Steelers. Changes are coming, or so we hope.