George Pickens' father praises son's 'sanity' for having to catch passes from the likes of Kenny Pickett

A decade ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the most well-balanced offensive attacks in the league. By the time future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger decided to retire, the Steelers’ high-powered and dynamic offense had become stagnant.

The Steelers have been stuck on the quarterback carousel for years, constantly cycling through struggling passers who have all failed to resuscitate the offense. In 2023, the offense’s poor performance led to the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who became the franchise’s first coach to be replaced midseason in 82 years. The offense fared better under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, but the offense faltered when it mattered most.

After losing their fifth consecutive playoff game in the past eight seasons, Pittsburgh has grown impatient for a long-term solution at quarterback. Yet, the team’s quarterback room appears to have taken a step in the wrong direction after they lost quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in free agency.

George Pickens’ father isn’t happy about Steelers’ quarterback situation

As Pittsburgh’s quarterback concerns continue to linger, the father of Steelers wide receiver George Pickens posted on social media to express his mounting frustration with the team’s quarterbacks.

“Food for Thought: [Pickens] has played with 1 Trubisky, 2 Pickett, 3 Rudolph, 4 Wilson, 5 Fields, 6 ????” he posted, via PennLive. “All in 3 years. I can appreciate your sanity #14.”

Pickens, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been one of the long bright spots on Pittsburgh’s offense. He finished the 2024 season with 59 receptions for 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 12 starts, and there’s no doubt that he would be able to produce even gaudier numbers with stability at quarterback. In his three seasons, the Steelers have cycled through six different starting quarterbacks.

As a rookie, Pickens caught passes from veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky and first-round rookie Kenny Pickett. Pickett started for most of the 2023 season, but the Steelers started Trubisky for two games before turning to quarterback Mason Rudolph over the final three games. In 2024, Pickens caught passes from both Wilson and Fields.

Despite his talent, Pickens fell to the Steelers at the No. 52 overall pick due to concerns about his maturity, and those issues have continued to haunt him. The controversial wide receiver frequently made headlines for his behavior on the field this season, and Pittsburgh sports columnist Mark Madden referred to him as “a ticking time bomb.”

Along with accruing unforced penalties and fines, Pickens was involved in a few heated scuffles on the field, particularly against Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis.