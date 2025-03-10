George Pickens silence after DK Metcalf trade says it all about Steelers plan

George Pickens prides himself on being the loudest. On the field, he talks the most trash — gets flagged for it too — and off the field, he always has something to say.

Yet when the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf, Pickens is one of the few Steelers players who didn't have anything to say. Could this move be what triggers the Steelers to trade Pickens?

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has defended Pickens, but also knows his antics are becoming more of a problem. While the Steelers would love to have Metcalf and Pickens as a receiver duo for whoever their next quarterback is, they could also be preparing for Pickens’ departure if he continues to have his outbreaks.

Pickens is due for a contract extension after the end of the season. This is his chance to prove he is ready to put the nonsense aside and focus on strictly football. It could be his last to prove it in Pittsburgh.

After trading for Metcalf, Pittsburgh also inked him for a five-year deal worth $150 million. They have their long-term answer to their offensive struggles. Will Pickens be part of the long term plan too?

Pittsburgh Steelers open door for an eventful offseason with DK Metcalf trade

The good thing about the trade for Metcalf isn’t just about adding another weapon, but now the Steelers are an intriguing destination for the remainder of free agent quarterbacks. Prior to trading for Metcalf, there were valid questions about how this offense would improve.

Now the Steelers look like an offense that shouldn’t struggle to score like it did to end the 2024 season. Even more, players like Russell Wilson and even Aaron Rodgers can have renewed faith that the offense has indeed improved.

The Steelers have been heavily linked to Rodgers with Gerry Dulac, a longtime sports writer in Pittsburgh, essentially saying the deal is all but done. Maybe that deal doesn’t happen if Omar Khan and the Steelers don’t move in on Metcalf.

This was the perfect move. The Steelers needed offensive help and they needed to persuade a quarterback that the offense is progressing and not regressing. They also needed a wake-up call for Pickens.

Now Pickens knows his days could be numbered. I’m sure the Steelers don’t intend to trade Pickens, but if he gives them no choice, it’s not nearly as big of a problem now that Metcalf is in the picture.