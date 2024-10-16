George Pickens take on Russell Wilson, Steelers QB drama is truly hard to believe
By Mark Powell
Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has made headlines for the wrong reasons in recent weeks, especially after he threw Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis down by the facemask after Pittsburgh's loss on Sunday Night Football.
However, Pickens is no longer the biggest storyline in the Steel City thanks to Mike Tomlin, who is seriously considering rolling with Russell Wilson as his starting quarterback despite the impressive play of Justin Fields through six weeks -- including a decisive victory over the Raiders on Sunday. Tomlin doesn't care, and thinks starting Wilson could take this offense to the next level.
"I got comfortable with his ability to display his health [last week]," Tomlin said of Wilson. "... Now it's about knocking the rust off. He is in consideration this week. We'll see where that leads us, man. Both guys at the quarterback position are scheduled to work [Wednesday] and we'll just walk it day by day. All geared toward putting ourselves in best position to win the football game."
Tomlin did say Fields escapability has given the Steelers offense an edge it otherwise would not have had with Wilson behind center. Heck, there's even a possibility both quarterbacks could play on Sunday. We have no idea, and Tomlin prefers it that way.
"Certainly there's a scenario," Tomlin said. "There could have been a scenario where that could have occurred last week."
George Pickens doesn't care who's throwing him the ball, as long as the Steelers win
When asked about the latest quarterback drama by FOX Sports, Pickens didn't seem to care either way. Pickens painted himself as a martyr, saying the media makes him out to be a bad guy. As it turns out, all Pickens cares about is one thing: Winning. As long as the Steelers win, he doesn't care who is behind center throwing him passes.
That all sounds great in theory, but this is the same guy who wore eyeblack which read 'Open F***ing Always' two weeks ago. Pickens wants the ball, and that'll always play a role in how he performs on plays he's not the main target, and in practice. If Wilson or Fields isn't throwing him the football, he won't be happy. He's wired that way, as are so many players at the wide receiver position.
The good news for Pickens is that Wilson is the better passer of the two quarterbacks, meaning if Russ does start, odds are he'll see more of the football. Wilson cannot rely on his own athleticism like Fields can. That won't help the Steelers offense much, especially considering the current state of the offensive line, but it does mean Pickens will get more targets.