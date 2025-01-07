Georgia has no one to blame but itself for Jaden Rashada transfer decision
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Jaden Rashada is in the transfer portal. Rashada is on the move again after Georgia’s season came to an anticlimatic end in the College Football Playoff with a 23-10 loss to Notre Dame last week.
What makes his latest move to the portal interesting is he’s leaving a Georgia squad that potentially has room for a quarterback battle next season. Gunner Stockton came in for relief after Carson Beck suffered an elbow injury in the SEC Championship game.
Stockton didn’t look like a long-term answer for the Bulldogs — he still has room to grow after making his first collegiate start this year, but it doesn't feel certain he had the starting position on lock for next year.
So Rashada feeling uneasy enough to depart the school makes it clear they weren’t considering him and were opting for Ryan Puglisi, who was listed as Stockton’s backup. Therefore, while Rashada is looking for his third school in three seasons, if he takes off at another school, Georgia only has themselves to blame.
Jaden Rashada could prove Georgia made the wrong decision if he finally gets a chance to play at his new school
Rashada is a massive "What if?" right now. He was a top 50 prospect out of high school, but aside from two starts at Arizona State, hasn’t played much since high school. He’s had a tumultuous collegiate path, highlighted by NIL blunders.
And now, he’s simply looking for a shot to play. I’d like to think there’s a reason Georgia didn’t believe in him this past season. I'm not saying he should have gotten the start over Stockton, but the fact that he slipped down the depth chart makes it clear he wasn’t a priority.
Georgia will be kicking themselves if Rashada finally gets a chance and becomes a solid collegiate quarterback, especially if Stockton never reaches his potential and Puglisi doesn't fare much better.
Who knows? Maybe Rashada going to another program could be better for him. Not just for the chance to play, but he may develop better. Georgia hasn’t necessarily produced elite quarterbacks in the NFL.
Matthew Stafford is the last Georgia quarterback to have a meaningful career in the NFL and Rashada was five years old when Stafford last suited up for UGA. Aaron Murray had an OK professional career. But outside of them two, it’s been quiet since.
Rashada leaving Athens could be the best thing that happened to his career. Or it could be the last time we hear his name. Because he hasn’t hardly played in college. And his next destination might be a Power 4 program let alone he may not even start.
But if he does get a chance, he can prove Georgia was wrong for not giving him a real chance to play or even start. And UGA will on have itself to blame for letting Rashada go.