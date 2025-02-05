Georgia legend Todd Gurley knows the Super Bowl just means more for these Dawgs
By Mark Powell
As a Georgia legend, it'd be tough for Todd Gurley to root for any team but the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Gurley played coy on media row for Super Bowl LIX, taking questions on what the current crop of former UGA stars are feeling as they play the biggest game of their lives.
There are technically two former Georgia players on the Kansas City Chiefs in Mecole Hardman and Malik Herring, but the Eagles feature six prominent former Bulldogs. You might as well refer to them as UGA north, and it provides Georgia fans an easy team to root for in Super Bowl LIX. Lewis Cine, Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean are all on the Eagles, and tremendous assets at that.
Todd Gurley doesn't place himself in same category of modern former Georgia stars
Nonetheless, Gurley was sure to point out the difference between himself and those UGA stars on the Eagles – Gurley did not taste the championship glory Kirby Smart has made a regular occurance in Athens. Because of this, more modern UGA stars are probably hungrier for a title, as it's something they are used to.
"For them I think it'd be critical because they're a championship team in college...these guys did it multiple times. Not only that but they were there early on to lose championships to Alabama...and they've been able to overcome that. The championship mindset coexists from the college to NFL level," Gurley said.
Gurley is correct in that most the former UGA players on the Eagles roster, at the very least, have won a title or two. Kirby Smart won championships in 2021 and 2022. Having experience when everyone is watching, which the likes of Carter, Smith and more have for the Eagles, should come in handy as they play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Todd Gurley doesn't believe in SEC dominance despite Georgia favoritism
Carter in particular will be under a tremendous amount of pressure to pressure Patrick Mahomes. If Philadelphia's dominant defensive line is unable to make Mahomes life a living hell on Sunday night, then they will experience an all-too-familiar result. Just a few years back, the Eagles lost 38-35 to the Chiefs in a game they had every opportunity to win.
Gurley did stop short of exposing his SEC bias. He was quick to point out that the conference had a down year, and due to the transfer portal ar large number of high-ranking NFL Draft picks will have transfered at least once. That is a luxury Gurley was never afforded, and Georgia fans are thankful.
Todd Gurley spoke with FanSided on the Stacking The Box podcast thanks to Bush's Beans.