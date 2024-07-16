Georgia legend Todd Gurley makes a great point about NIL
By John Buhler
Without Todd Gurley's brilliance on the college football field, I may not be writing this article. That 2012 team, or really that entire year in Atlanta, Georgia sports did a number on me. Along with A.J. Green and Matthew Stafford, Gurley is without question the most talented Georgia football player I came across during undergrad in Athens. He is an ever-present reminder of what could have been.
Gurley caught up with Gabriel Burns of the AJC at SEC Media Days on Tuesday over in Dallas, Texas. Despite having a tremendous, but fleeting NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams and later with the Atlanta Falcons, not having NIL available during his junior year played a pivotal role in his football career, college or pro. Had he not been suspended for signing memorabilia, he may still be playing.
As expected, Gurley is quite the fan of players being compensated for the name, image and likeness.
“I like it, man. I always thought that it should’ve been a lot sooner, but I’m glad it’s in the space that it’s in now. I just hope that most of the kids learn financial literacy early, and not only that, but take care of that money. A lot of those guys won’t be getting drafted or having any career after."
Gurley discussing that players need to be smart with their money is true, as nothing lasts forever.
“But just taking advantage of the opportunity and learning the business side of it while you’re in college and get a head start on it before you go to the NFL, and you can work these marketing deals, do different engagements and set yourself up for equity in companies and start your own stuff. I definitely like where it’s headed.”
When asked about his four-game suspension late in the year in 2014, Gurley was in good spirits.
“It just comes back around. Sometimes I do laugh. People always ask, ‘What would you have been making now?’ I never even think like that because it doesn’t even matter. I’m just excited for the kids who deserve to get paid. I just hope that it doesn’t mess with the overall sport, too, and take away from that. Then you have the transfer portal and all that. It’s crazy, man. But I like it.”
In his first game back from a four-game suspension, Gurley tore his ACL to end his Georgia career.
Gurley was a top-10 pick by the Rams in 2015. Despite being elite in his prime, it was over after 2020.
If I recall correctly, there was some underlying family issue back home that was the root cause of Gurley knowingly breaking the rules at the time in being compensated for his name, image, likeness. A similar issue kept Green out for a few games during his final season at UGA in 2010. Had Gurley been able to play those four games he missed, he may have won the Heisman Trophy over Marcus Mariota.
Although you never know when an injury is going to happen, I have always thought that having that month or so off from playing in a game contributed to Gurley tearing his knee up. Truth be told, he had degenerating knees at that point of his college career. They were a ticking time bomb. However, I think there is a chance Mark Richt would not have been fired a year later if Gurley played.
What I will say is ever since tearing his ACL vs. Auburn, Gurley seemed to have a great realization about his own football mortality. I mean, he was an All-Pro very early in his pro career with the Rams, but after Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta, his body started to let him down. Gurley was done playing long before his 30th birthday. He made his money with the Rams, but he should have made much more.
In his retirement, Gurley has been an advocate for financial literacy to be taught in college programs. He knows all too well that one play can change the entire trajectory of your career, or your life. Gurley took advantage of endorsement opportunities early in his career, knowing all too well that it was not going to last forever. I think in a way it gives him a unique perspective into the wonderful world of NIL.
Lastly, Gurley's story kind of makes you wonder who else could have made millions using NIL to their advantage in college. Johnny Manziel and Tim Tebow immediately come to mind. The other part to consider is the guys who never got the chance to capitalize on their name, image and likeness because they got hurt during a time in college when it was not allowed. Poor Marcus Lattimore, man...
I will say this. The only Georgia football stars who were more marketable in a post-Gurley world were Stetson Bennett IV after the 2021 college season and Carson Beck entering this upcoming one.