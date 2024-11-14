Get your popcorn ready: Xavier McKinney claps back at DJ Moore ahead of Bears-Packers showdown
By Lior Lampert
One of the NFL's oldest rivalries ostensibly has some new blood to it.
Things are getting heated ahead of the Week 11 NFC North clash between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. Players from both sides are jawing at each other leading up to the contest, setting us up for a passionate affair.
Bears wide receiver D.J. kicked off the smack talk. He sounded unmoved by the Packers' prized free-agent acquisition, Xavier McKinney's, presence in the secondary. However, it didn't stop there, with the standout Green Bay safety retaliating.
"[Moore] walked out on [Bears quarterback Caleb Williams]," McKinney said (h/t retired NFL veteran and sports media analyst Clay Harbor). "I’ve been playing football for five years ... watching football for longer than that ... and I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it."
Xavier McKinney and DJ Moore add fire to Bears-Packers showdown
As Harbor states, the upcoming Bears-Packers battle will be "interesting." Whether Moore meant to or not, he poked the bear McKinney. This only adds to the intensity of a matchup among divisional foes.
McKinney's comments reference Moore walking off the field mid-play in Chicago's Week 9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The latter effectively quit on his team and rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams, which has seemingly caught many's attention -- including the former.
While Moore doesn't appear to feel threatened by McKinney, he probably should be. The defensive back has been a revelation on the backend of Green Bay's point-stopping unit.
Through his first nine games as a Packer, McKinney is tied for the league lead in interceptions (six). Moreover, the 26-year-old has amassed 42 tackles, seven pass deflections, a sack and a fumble recovery. He's got an 89.5 overall Pro Football Focus player grade, making him one of the highest-rated safeties in football.
Green Bay signed McKinney to a whopping four-year, $67 million contract this past March. Since then, he's been worth every penny (and then some). Moore may not realize that, but the 2020 second-round pick is eager to familiarize the Chicago wideout with his game.