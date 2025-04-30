Giannis' post-Game 5 crash-out raises even more questions about his future with Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday night, blowing multiple late leads in an OT loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 5. As you might imagine, the team was reeling afterwards — and their star's postgame behavior does not bode well for the future of the franchise.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future has been in doubt ever since Damian Lillard was lost to an Achilles injury in Game 4 over the weekend. That speculation will only ramp up now, after he fought Bennedict Mathurin and what appeared to be Tyrese Hailburton's dad after the game.

Giannis and Tyrese Haliburton's dad having words with each other 😳 pic.twitter.com/YjdMg0NcSb — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 30, 2025

I’d be pissed too Giannis I ain’t even mad at you pic.twitter.com/hCgUKsOQvS — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) April 30, 2025

While the Bucks will be heading home after the first round for the third straight year, it's clear that Antetokounmpo is not the problem as the former MVP averaged 33 points on 60% shooting, 15.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game for the series. Rather, Giannis didn't have a lot of help with Lillard out for the majority, and that could have him looking to request a trade in the offseason.

No matter what he says, the Greek Freak will likely be the subject of trade rumors as the star is only under contract until 2026-27 (with a player option for the following year, which he will decline) and a front office that doesn't have the majority of their draft picks and can only swaps of picks that they have already traded.

With the franchise set for more heartbreaking losses like this one, it's clear that this crash -out doesn't bode well for his future with the Bucks.

Although the veteran has yet to flat-out tell reporters that he didn't think this team was good enough or had no way to improve, the outright frustration shows that Giannis isn't happy with losing in the first round of the playoffs once again, against the same team no less.

Yes, the Bucks did catch the injury bug with Lillard. Still, Milwaukee and is hoping that the star highly values his life outside of basketball (and that's assuming he likes his life in Milwaukee, which as far as we know he does) over the sport because the Bucks are nowhere close to contending and likely won't be anytime soon without a minor miracle.