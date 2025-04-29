Kevin Durant and Giannis rumored as offseason targets for this rising NBA team

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to compete for a playoff spot next season and the franchise may be looking for more with a blockbuster move this offseason. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, there are “whispers” about the Spurs trading for Kevin Durant this offseason. Additionally, the reporter believes that San Antonio would call the Bucks about Giannis Antetokounmpo if the forward is made available this offseason.

Here is what Jake Fischer has to say about the Spurs being a team interested in Giannis this summer.



He also adds that there are “whispers” around the league of them bringing in Kevin Durant.



Via @JakeLFischer @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/xUqMqX6Z93 — Spurs Interaction (@SpursInteracti1) April 28, 2025

The Suns are expected to trade Kevin Durant this offseason with Phoenix unable to make the postseason and the star's contract expiring next year. If he is available, contending teams are expected to line up for the wing. His past injuries could come back to bite him eventually, but he likely has around two to three seasons left of All-NBA play.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee doesn't have the draft capital to improve an aging roster. They may be forced to trade franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo if they suffer a third-straight first round playoff exit.

The Spurs already made a bombshell trade for De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline, giving up Zach Collins and draft compensation in a three-way deal. Even so, San Antonio has a wealth of draft picks. Along with their own 2025 first-round pick, they own Atlanta's 2025 and 2027 firsts, unprotected. They can also swap the Hawks' first in 2026. They also have a pick swap with the Celtics in 2028. And that's not the end of it.

Spurs can make a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, but should they?

While the Spurs might have the assets to trade for a third star this offseason, it's less certain if the franchise should do it for aging stars that could leave the franchise without anything in return. As of right now, San Antonio is set up with a nice future involving De'Aaron Fox (assuming he signs a contract extension), Devin Vassell, and Victor Wembanyama.

This core three players can likely contend in the Western Conference with a decent supporting cast. In all reality, the Spurs would have to give up Vassell to get Durant or Antetokounmpo. Both of those players are on the other side of 30 and will likely decline in terms of production in the next couple of years.

This would go against San Antonio's timeline with Wembanyama turning 21 last January. The Spurs do have the assets to make a blockbuster trade offseason, still, the squad should look to build around the current core that they have already. Whether that happens or not is yet to be seen, but it seems like the franchise will be interested in making a move this offseason.