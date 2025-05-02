Giannis trade rumors have one big lesson for NBA fans

There really has not been a lot of time to process the end of the season on the Milwaukee Bucks’ side of things. Every happened so damn fast. Not long ago, Damian Lillard was making his recovery from deep vein thrombosis at miraculous speed. “Is it too soon?” people asked. “Nay! It’s Dame Time!” others replied. It looked like he was joining the lineup not a moment too soon. The Bucks had taken Indiana’s first punch, and were about to hit back as close as they could to full strength.

Not long later, Damian Lillard was being helped off the court, not putting any weight on his leg.

I mean, you can be hopeful all you want. Giannis is one of the greatest players we’ve ever seen. He was not taking a roster with Kyle Kuzma as the positioned second-best player to the NBA Finals.

But the Pacers. Everyone hates the Pacers. In Milwaukee anyway. Maybe, just maybe, the Bucks could salvage the first round.

I’m sorry, Milwaukee Bucks fans. It simply didn’t happen.

And Papa Haliburton? No. Nuh uh. None of that.

If you’re not a Milwaukee Bucks fan I want you to think of what Tyrese Haliburton’s dad did to Giannis Antetokounmpo and do the exact opposite of that

If you’re reading this, you’re on the internet. Finding a person who really loves Giannis shouldn’t be too hard.

One place you can look, especially if you’re in Milwaukee, is sports bars. Giannis is a very popular player. If you go to a sports bar and see someone in a Giannis jersey, or any Bucks jersey for that matter, please introduce yourself and tell them it was your fault, and you’ll never do it again.

Another great place to find Milwaukee Bucks fans is on Twitter. Twitter is full of miserable people trying to out-misery each other. Bucks fans are sure to be there right now. Just post something like this “If Giannis were MVP caliber still, he’d have made it past the most overrated player in the league. I’m just kidding. I’m sorry Bucks fans. I like your team a lot.” In all likelihood, that will make four to five Bucks fans feel all the way better.

Finally, you can take out advertisement. Milwaukee probably has a newspaper. Also, you can buy ads on Google. You’re not trying to sell a product. You’re just trying to send a message. Not getting clicks on your “ads” isn’t a problem. Win win!

Anyway, as long as everyone put in a little effort over the next day or two to cheer up Milwaukee, they should be fine by the draft. I’m sure months of constant articles, discussions, podcasts, tweets, posts, and videos about potential Giannis trade destinations, Lillard injury timetables, and Kyle Kuzma playoff retrospectives won’t get you down as you’re reminded of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday on other teams.

What is it with 2025, man? NBA fans need to be kind to each other

Mavericks fans got crushed. Memphis had hope extinguished. Something is weird with Denver. Now Milwaukee is caught in the crossfire.

It just turned May. Let’s slow down please.