Giants could luck into a real QB succession plan that doesn't involve Matthew Stafford
Since their playoff appearance in 2022, the New York Giants under head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen has struggled with a 9-25 record the last two years, including a 3-14 record this past season, including a 10-game losing streak.
The biggest reason for their downfall is the performance of quarterback Daniel Jones, who
was granted his release on November 22, 2024 when he was benched in favor of Tommy DeVito.
After leading them to the playoffs with a 9-7-1 record in 2022, the Giants gave him a four-year, $160 million extension. But his performance has since declined due to injuries and poor offensive line play the last two years, and led to his eventual release.
This offseason, the Giants will have to fix their quarterbacks room, and quickly. One name linked to the Giants recently is Matthew Stafford. The current signal caller for the Los Angeles Rams could be a trade candidate if the team so chooses, and the Giants recently hired Chad Hall, his brother-in-law, as their new assistant quarterbacks coach. With that, the speculation ran rampant. But, the Giants may not have to mortgage draft capital to find a quarterback.
Giants projected to take Cam Ward in ESPN's Field Yates' mock draft
An ESPN mock draft released by Fields Yates on Tuesday has the Giants taking Miami's Cam Ward with the third overall pick, with the Tennessee Titans selecting Travis Hunter No. 1 and Cleveland Browns selecting Abdul Carter No. 2.
"Ward dazzled during his lone season at Miami, throwing for the most touchdown passes (39) and second-most passing yards (4,313) in the FBS," writes Yates. "Though he must clean up his footwork and decision-making, Ward has a high ceiling. He brings a powerful arm, can be an innovator on the field and has a steely demeanor in big moments. The Giants, who moved on from Daniel Jones during the 2024 season, have to find stability at QB after finishing 28th in QBR (44.9) and managing only two more TD passes (15) than interceptions (13)."
It is interesting Yates chose Ward over Sanders, who was selected sixth by Las Vegas in his mock draft. The Giants have been scouting Sanders heavily, and even sent their executives to Boulder, CO to see him in person last season. Sanders is viewed as the safer quarterback pick, but Ward could have the highest upside, as Yates points out.
While Daboll and Schoen may elect to play safe with a veteran, they also witnessed their divisional rival Washington reap the benefits of drafting Jayden Daniels second overall last year and went all the way to the NFC Championship game. They could talk themselves into gambling on Ward or Sanders, hoping for a similar outcome as both men fight to keep their job, especially with their division rivals improving and owner John Mara losing patience.