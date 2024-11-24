Potential Giants Daniel Jones replacements giving off horrendous vibes
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants (2-9) are currently projected to hold a Top 3 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
After waiving quarterback Daniel Jones over the weekend, it's apparent the team is aiming to win as little as possible and find a new franchise passer out of college.
The top two rookie passers, as rated by ESPN's Mel Kiper, are Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. New York is hoping to snag one of them in April.
However, with third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito now under center, it's not a guarantee that the Giants will fully embrace the tank. The second-year veteran went 3-3 in place of the injured Jones in 2023, causing the team to slide from a top 3 pick to the No. 6 overall selection. Albeit, the team still landed receiver Malik Nabers but it missed out on top quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye.
DeVito and the Giants were trounced 30-7 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday so the tank is off to a good start at least. But what happens if history repeats itself in 2024?
Giants draft replacements for Daniel Jones get worse after round one
In the event New York wins enough games to fall outside the first three picks, there's little general manager Joe Schoen can do to secure one of Sanders or Ward besides trading valuable assets to move up.
Schoen's hands might be tied to the phone because if the Giants wait until round two to select a quarterback, the pickings are slim.
After Sanders and Ward, the next three options, per Kiper, would be Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Georgia's Carson Beck and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.
All three have exhibited turnover problems for their respective programs this year which has eliminated all but Georgia from the College Football Playoff. Beck has been bailed out by the Dawgs' excellent defense.
New York just rid itself of a turnover-happy passer, why would it spend a high draft pick on selecting another one? At that point, use the first two or three rounds to address the offensive line and then start looking at backups for Drew Lock or another free agent bridge quarterback by selecting someone like Oregon's Dillon Gabriel or Texas' Quinn Ewers.